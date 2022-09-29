Wednesday TV Wrap: Hard Quiz Slogs It Out, But The Block’s Hard Work Pays Off For Nine

The Block continues to build, but Tom Gleeson’s Hard Quiz pulled very solid numbers. Plus, Jan Fran’s ABC Vehicle is also grabbing eyeballs.

Seven News pulled in 834,000 viewers, and Nine News pulled in 772,000 viewers.

According to OzTam’s reporting, Nine’s overall share was 31.1 per cent. The Seven Networks’ share was 25.1 per cent. The ABC Network earned 18.1 per cent and 10 Network 16.8 per cent. SBS pulled 8.9 per cent.

Nine’s night featured The Block, which pulled in 703,000 viewers – this show asks the big question. Is it hustling or cheating?

A Current Affair grabbed 641,000 viewers – I need shoddy Tradies to return to the show to declare Grimshaw changed their lives.

Hot Seat managed 349,000 viewers.

Seven’s The Chase pulled in 469,000 viewers. Home and Away pulled in 443,000 viewers. Plus, an ABBA special drew in 294,000 viewers – Waterloo will now be stuck in my head for the rest of the day.

10 Network’s 10 News First pulled in 267,000 viewers. The Project pulled in 352,000 viewers, and The Amazing Race grabbed 309,000 viewers – Racing is so extreme, I’d prefer The Amazing Stroll – everyone could stop and comment on the local area’s architecture.

ABC’s news grabbed 600,000 viewers. 7.30 pulled in 475,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Question Everything held 401,000 viewers – Jan Fran is an icon! Hard Quiz pulled in 543,000 viewers – I would love Tom to win another Gold Logie but only if it doesn’t upset Amanda Keller.