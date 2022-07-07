Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen Brings The Laughs But Nine Has Final Cackle

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
The ABC’s Gruen brought in 536,000 eyeballs – always exciting to see industry icon Sunita Gloster on the show. 

Seven News hit 943,000 viewers while Nine News earned 839,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 656,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always is a star. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 545,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 433,000 – Now, we’ve lost Harold, we need Alf Stewart more than ever!  Big Brother brought in 341,000 viewers. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 405,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Ninja Warrior earnt 500,000 viewers – there’s something satisfying about watching incredibly fit people fail.  Wimbledon brought in 343,000 viewers – I repeat there’s something satisfying about watching incredibly fit people fail – unless they are Australian of course.  

For 10, The Project pulled in 404,000 viewers. Masterchef brought in 583,000 viewers and was a reminder that having a panic attack while cooking is super normal! 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 559,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 534,000 viewers. 

The Weekly With Charlie pulled in 475,000 viewers – Charlie continues to deliver the laughs. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 31.6 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 24.2 per cent of the daily share. 10 Network grabbed 18.9 per cent, followed by the ABC Network with 16.9 per cent. While the SBS had 8.6 per cent.

