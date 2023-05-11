Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Ditch Rat Race For Tortoise Race

Last night the travel guides ditched the rate race for tortoise racing as they headed to the “most chilled-out spot in the South Pacific” – Vanuatu.

Amongst the many delights, they encountered were wild tortoises, which they gleefully released into the ocean.

It wasn’t only the contestants that were enjoying the break from the rat race, viewers were enjoying the tropical sights too.

A total of 534,000 Aussies signed up to watch the episode on Nine last night, making it the second most-watched show on entertainment.

It was narrowly beaten to the top spot by Seven’s The Chase which had 581,000 metro views.

Seven’s The 1% Club had 480,000 views and Home and Away, also Seven, pulled in 479,000 views.

Overall, Seven just won the night with 27.6 per cent. It was followed by Nine with 27.5 per cent, Network 10 with 17.7 per cent, the ABC with 16.5 per cent and SBS with 10.8 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.5% 27.6% 17.7% 16.5% 10.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 981,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 904,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 771,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 747,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 616,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 581,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 574,000 8 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 534,000 9 THE 1% CLUB Seven Network 480,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 479,000