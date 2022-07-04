WeAre8 Australia Announces Key Leadership Appointments Ahead Of Australian Launch

WeAre8 Australia Announces Key Leadership Appointments Ahead Of Australian Launch
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sustainable social media platform, WeAre8, has today announced key appointments to its Australian leadership team as the business prepares for its Australian launch next month.

Danika Johnston has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Danika is a highly regarded commercial leader who has been in leadership roles at Nova Entertainment, Mamamia, SBS and TikTok throughout her 25 year career in media working across both agency and client teams, across all disciplines.

Luke Robinson joins WeAre8 as Chief Marketing Officer. Luke has worked in senior marketing roles at Channel 9, Bauer Media, Sony Music and most recently at Nine where he was responsible for the Group’s B2B Marketing Strategy across television, radio, publishing and digital.

Lizzie Young, WeAre8 CEO – Australia said: “Danika and Luke are outstanding media professionals. Danika is passionate about delivering results for her clients. More importantly, she is passionate about delivering the right results – ones that guarantee transformational performance, all while enabling brands to drive positive outcomes for people and the planet.

“Luke is recognised for the success he has delivered building brands across a number of different media and content businesses. He has a unique mix of strategic and creative capability and I can’t wait to see him build our community.

“We are excited to get going and are committed to building a media offering that delivers serious results and has a positive impact on social and environmental causes facing Australians.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

danika johnston Luke Robinson WeAre8

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]