WeAre8 Australia Announces Key Leadership Appointments Ahead Of Australian Launch

Sustainable social media platform, WeAre8, has today announced key appointments to its Australian leadership team as the business prepares for its Australian launch next month.

Danika Johnston has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Danika is a highly regarded commercial leader who has been in leadership roles at Nova Entertainment, Mamamia, SBS and TikTok throughout her 25 year career in media working across both agency and client teams, across all disciplines.

Luke Robinson joins WeAre8 as Chief Marketing Officer. Luke has worked in senior marketing roles at Channel 9, Bauer Media, Sony Music and most recently at Nine where he was responsible for the Group’s B2B Marketing Strategy across television, radio, publishing and digital.

Lizzie Young, WeAre8 CEO – Australia said: “Danika and Luke are outstanding media professionals. Danika is passionate about delivering results for her clients. More importantly, she is passionate about delivering the right results – ones that guarantee transformational performance, all while enabling brands to drive positive outcomes for people and the planet.

“Luke is recognised for the success he has delivered building brands across a number of different media and content businesses. He has a unique mix of strategic and creative capability and I can’t wait to see him build our community.

“We are excited to get going and are committed to building a media offering that delivers serious results and has a positive impact on social and environmental causes facing Australians.”