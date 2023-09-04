VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024.

VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra.

The new network will see screens deployed throughout Stockland, Centuria, Centennial Property Group, and Abacus Property commercial portfolios.

VMO is no stranger to office media after originally launching a network in New Zealand in 2014. It has since grown to be the only dedicated provider of office media in the country after acquiring oOh! media’s office tower assets in 2021.

Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer of The HOYTS Group and VMO said: “After successfully building the biggest and now only office media network in New Zealand, we realised the office media space in Australia was ripe for disruption. We’re thrilled to develop and scale our brand-new office network that complements our existing verticals in Australia.

We’ve worked closely with our property partners to strategically develop a network comprising premium A/B grade towers, hosting top-tier tenants and audiences.”

In collaboration with sister brand Val Morgan Digital, VMO has developed a home-grown content strategy for the network, giving advertisers the opportunity to align with highly informative, brand-safe content across headline and business news, entertainment, travel, food, and technology.

Brands also have the opportunity to create original branded content for the network by utilising Val Morgan digital’s in-house editorial and creative team.

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO added: “It’s a watershed moment for us as we boldly launch our new office media network in Australia. Our network has gone from strength to strength as we continue to evolve our place-based product offering, and this new vertical empowers brands to connect with affluent AB working professionals across Australia within a high-reach and high-frequency environment. It’s just another way we do outdoor differently.”

Butler added: “We also have content at our fingertips. We’re in a unique position to have a digital publisher sister brand that has developed a bespoke content strategy for the network and has the capacity to deliver original content for brands.”

This announcement comes after VMO recently launched their Dynamic Creative Optimisation solution (DCOOH) in June, and their new brand positioning Outdoor Done Differently in May.



