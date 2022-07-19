VMO Nabs The Guardian’s Sabarish Chirakkal For Programmatic Director Role
Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO) has appointed Sabarish Chirakkal as programmatic director.
“Sabarish is an outstanding individual with extensive digital media experience and is passionate about the evolution of programmatic in the out-of-home sector.
“We are committed to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of out-of-home and we’re thrilled to have Sabarish join the team and spearhead our programmatic solutions.” said Paul Butler, Managing Director of VMO.
Sabarish will be responsible for leading VMO’s programmatic platform and will report to VMO’s managing director, Paul Butler.
With over 10 years working across programmatic media in ANZ and SEA, Chirakkal joins VMO from The Guardian News Media where he previously led and oversaw the implementation of the programmatic sales strategy.
Commenting on the role, Chirakkal said “VMO is a pioneer in programmatic out-of-home and is well-poised to drive innovation in campaign targeting, optimisation, and measurement.
“I am excited to join the team at VMO as we accelerate the transition beyond efficiency to drive data-driven effectiveness in programmatic out-of-home.”
In 2017, VMO transformed out-of-home trading in Australia by launching its programmatic marketplace and has continued to drive innovation in programmatic trading. Through superior audience targeting capabilities, clients and advertisers have the ability to connect with consumers through VMO’s 10,000+ digitally connected screens Australia-wide.
Please login with linkedin to commentabarish Chirakkal Val Morgan Outdoor
Latest News
Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]
Visa Celebrates Countdown To FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 In Australia & NZ
Visa joins celebrations to officially mark one year to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off across Australia and New Zealand. The exclusive payment service for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Visa, today announces its local roster of Team Visa athletes, and exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for Visa cardholders from […]
MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
Programmatic agency MiQ has announced the promotion of current commercial director Fiona Roberts (lead image) to ANZ managing director. Roberts’ promotion follows Jason Scott’s elevation to CEO APAC, adding Southeast Asia to his leadership remit. Roberts joined MiQ in 2018 as commercial director driving the commercial strategy and spearheading the company’s growth to expand to […]
Robert Gilby Farewells Nielsen To Become CEO Of APAC At Dentsu International
Robert Gilby heads to Singapore as Dentsu International's CEO of APAC. Already eyeing tailored safari suit for role.
“Most Engaged Audience In TV!” Peter Helliar Defends The Project
Peter Helliar has come out in defence of The Project. One could safely assume Peter also has his pay review this week.
Tourism NT Launch New Summer Holiday Campaign Via Indie Agency KWP!
Look, it's new work for Tourism NT that thankfully doesn't include Daryl Somers or the 'CU in the NT' tagline.
“In A Strong Financial Position!” Omnicom’s Q2 Report Reveals Double Digit Growth
B&T can confirm the lead image here is now of Omnicom CEO John Wren and not Bob Jane as first reported.
Samsung’s “Tone Deaf & Naive” Ad Featuring A Woman Running At 2am Cleared By Regulators
Ever sit through a meeting & think "this is a really shit idea"? Here's further evidence of why it's good to speak out.
“That Idiot Works For Us!” Ben Fordham Calls Out Nine Colleague Over Rugby Spat
Fordham neglects the fact that drunk fans abusing rival coaches is about the most interesting part of rugby these days.
Botched Model Linda Evangelista Makes Triumphant Return In Fendi Campaign
Linda "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" Evangelista returns presumably after being paid her $10,000.
Adidas Unveils Rick & Morty Tie-Up For New Football Boot Range
Adidas enlists Ricky and Morty for new soccer boot campaign, in turn giving David more time to spend with Victoria.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine & Seven In Dead Heat, While 10’s Hunted Boils Over To Win Entertainment
Not tune in for any free to air telly last night? Well, you would've been the difference in it ending in a dead heat.
Commercial Radio Australia Appoints SCA’s John Musgrove As Head Of Research
John Musgrove named CRA's head of research and tenderer of reception area's pot plants wall.
Indie Agency Mint Partners Announces New Leadership Team
The Mint Partners unveils leadership changes at the top. Nothing much doing in the middle or the bottom rungs, however.
Mineral Water Brand Delivers The Dumbest, Funniest, NSFW Ad Of 2022
This nonsense won't win a Lion or be savaged by Cindy Gallop & that's despite being a real contender for ad of the year.
MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM
UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health. Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she […]
Broadsign Releases New Media Buy Solution ‘Broadsign Reach Header Bidder’
Out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform Broadsign has today released Broadsign Reach Header Bidder, a solution for Broadsign Reach users that enables media owners to consolidate and manage programmatic bids from multiple thirdparty supply-side-platforms (SSPs). Rather than the current practice of reserving a one-to-one slot for each SSP partner, the solution enables a one-to-many approach that allows […]
Looking For Adland’s Finest? Get Your Tickets To Best Of The Best!
Best Of The Best Awards not only promises adland's best, but also the best crème brulée of Sydney's conference scene.
GroupM Introduces Global Framework For Media Decarbonisation
GroupM introduces global framework for media decarbonisation in yet another blow to staff rooftop barbecues.
Netflix Acquires Animal Logic, The Aussie Animation Studio Behind Happy Feet, Moulin Rouge & The Great Gatsby
Netflix acquires Aussie animation studio, in what's a tick of approval for any kid who doodled their way through school.
Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]
Melbourne Storm Remain The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Fan Base Up 0.5% YOY
The Melbourne Storm again named the NRL's most popular team. As revenge, Sydney confirms its bitter hatred of the AFL.
Man United Uses Melbourne Visit To Launch 2022/23 Away Kit
Manchester United are in Melbourne and arguably happily freezing their arses off given the current heatwave back home.
Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results
The motherlode of organising children, partners and work following months of home-schooling has taken its toll on the nation’s mental health, with startling new survey from The Healthy Mummy showing that 92 per cent of Australian mothers suffer stress and 80 per cent suffer from anxiety. This new wellness platform program has been developed in […]
Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns
Following 2 years of continued agency growth, Sydney marketing agency Murmur returned with its biggest ever Christmas in July. Following their successful 2019 Xmas in July, Murmur Group returned after a COVID-induced hiatus with their biggest Xmas in July for clients and partners, featuring special guest speaker Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham. The event was a night […]
Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022
After a two-year hiatus Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is back, bigger and better than ever, with cult status beer Voodoo Ranger being named the official beer partner. The trend setting craft beer will be available with a range of other beers from the Lion portfolio at the PAX Pub, now renamed the Voodoo […]
Reports: Danny Bass Set To Replace Sue Squillace At Dentsu
Admittedly, this comes with a solid dose of "may possibly not be true". Read all of B&T's hedging its bets here.
TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay
TotallyAwesome, an Australian digital advertising network targeted at Gen Z and families, today announced the Australian and APAC launch of TotallyPlay, a gaming platform that enables brands and advertisers to connect with the region’s estimated 450+ million gamers aged under-18 without the need for third-party online data. TotallyPlay will deliver the largest and best-in-class media […]
Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1
New data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics, has revealed the top ten ad spends amongst Aussie brands in the first half of 2022. Menulog took out the top spot with an estimated ad spend of $23 million, with streaming platform Streamotion slotting into second at $21 million. The Victorian Government made a somewhat surprising appearance […]
Ubank Launches Brand Platform “That’s How You Money” Via WhiteGREY
Have you got the terrible Tuesdays? Life knocking the stuffing out of you? Cheer up with these new bank ads.
Report: Aussies Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps
Report finds Aussies spending billions on dating apps and billions more on booze for disastrous first dates.
Comms Agency SOCIETY Wins Unilever & Liptember Foundation Amid Recruitment Drive
Want to see the "great resignation"? Look no further than this. For great migrations check out National Geographic.
Steve Price Complains About Old White Men Being Silenced In Column With Major Masthead
Steve Price says white men being silenced. Ray, Alan, Peter FitzSimons, Barrie Cassidy, Paul Barry etc yet to comment.
F1 Team Logos Reimagined Ahead Of French Grand Prix
Design agency reimagines F1 team logos and, as you'll see here, perhaps needn't have bothered really.
Lisa Wilkinson Breaks Silence On Her LA Getaway & Confirms Her Status On The Project
Hasn't Lisa hogged the headlines of late! One only read B&T's headlines for starters to see said hog.
Russia Fines Google For Hosting ‘Prohibited’ YouTube Content
Russia fines Google half-a-billion dollars. Or "western imperialist conspiracy tool of capitalist dog" as it's known.