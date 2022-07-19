VMO Nabs The Guardian’s Sabarish Chirakkal For Programmatic Director Role

With over 10 years working across programmatic media in ANZ and SEA, Chirakkal joins VMO from The Guardian News Media where he previously led and oversaw the implementation of the programmatic sales strategy.

Commenting on the role, Chirakkal said “VMO is a pioneer in programmatic out-of-home and is well-poised to drive innovation in campaign targeting, optimisation, and measurement.

“I am excited to join the team at VMO as we accelerate the transition beyond efficiency to drive data-driven effectiveness in programmatic out-of-home.”

In 2017, VMO transformed out-of-home trading in Australia by launching its programmatic marketplace and has continued to drive innovation in programmatic trading. Through superior audience targeting capabilities, clients and advertisers have the ability to connect with consumers through VMO’s 10,000+ digitally connected screens Australia-wide.