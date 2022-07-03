Vistar Media Relocates Sandra Scott To Auckland For New Sales And Partnership Director Role

Vistar Media, the leading global provider of software for digital-out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the appointment of Sandra Scott as its new sales and partnership director for New Zealand.

Starting in July, Sandra (pictured above) will lead demand-side operations for Vistar Media in New Zealand, helping to support the rapid growth of the DOOH category. Reporting to APAC managing director, Ben Baker, she will lead the company’s continued expansion of operations in the NZ market, providing on-the-ground resources for agencies and suppliers, and growing and developing new and existing business.

Vistar Media’s Ben Baker said: “We’re very proud of the business we’ve built and the partnerships we’ve established remotely in New Zealand amidst border closures. Now, with Sandra relocating from Sydney to Auckland, we can work closely with customers to deliver results.”

“As the new sales and partnerships director for New Zealand, Sandra brings extensive experience in DOOH and, as a Kiwi, she has an intimate understanding of the local market.

“We are quickly expanding the programmatic DOOH marketplace in this region, which plays a key role in building our footprint across APAC, and globally. Sandra’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Vistar Media in the ANZ region, and we’re excited to see the further potential she unlocks in Aotearoa,” he added.

Sandra takes on the role following a 2-year stint as a Sydney-based account director at Vistar Media, where she developed the programmatic DOOH category and drove demand-side revenues across the ANZ markets. She brings to the role over 15 years of media sales and team management experience across print, digital, SaaS & DOOH in the UK and Australia, following roles at Time Inc UK, Fairfax (now Nine Entertainment) and Bonzai.

Vistar Media provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for media buyers to manage data-driven programmatic advertising campaigns and a supply-side platform (SSP) to connect signage operators to digital revenue. Vistar Media has demand-side agreements in place with all major holding companies, and leading independents, and supply partnerships, including oOh! Media, Mediaworks, JC Decaux (via VIOOH), Lumo, Go Media, Scentre Group, Val Morgan Outdoor.