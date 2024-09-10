Vistar Academy Expands To APAC

Vistar Media has announced the expansion of its Vistar Academy education platform across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This introduces new, complementary courses designed to equip both industry veterans and newcomers with the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving digital out-of-home (DOOH) landscape.

Vistar Academy stands as a dynamic learning platform offering interactive training courses and certifications that delve into the core tools, tips, and best practices of DOOH advertising. Catering to everyone from seasoned experts to those new to the industry, Vistar Academy provides a comprehensive educational experience tailored to meet the needs of a diverse user base.

Since launching in August 2023, the academy has welcomed nearly 2,500 members, seeing over 1,300 Accelerate certifications granted.

“The expansion of Vistar Academy into the APAC region underscores our commitment to empowering all levels of the advertising community with the resources they need to succeed,” said Ben Baker, managing director – APAC, Vistar Media. “Whether you’re aiming to become an expert in programmatic OOH or seeking to enhance your current knowledge, Vistar Academy offers the guidance and training to unlock new opportunities and accelerate your goals”.

Vistar Academy enables participants to deepen their understanding of the DOOH landscape through a variety of learning modules. The platform offers insights into the foundations of programmatic technology and its revolutionary impact on the out-of-home industry. Learners are equipped with critical strategies for targeting, creative development, and campaign measurement, all of which drive success in OOH advertising. Additionally, users gain access to real-world tools and best practices that enhance their ability to plan and execute highly effective OOH campaigns.

“As programmatic DOOH continues to evolve, the need for education is becoming more critical. Vistar Academy’s expansion into the APAC region is an invaluable local resource for understanding the nuances of this channel. It ensures we stay informed and equipped with the right tools to navigate this space effectively, allowing us to deliver smarter, more impactful campaigns for our clients. This is a crucial investment in remaining competitive and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in DOOH,” said Lucy Formosa-Morgan, managing director, MAGNA Global.

The educational content at Vistar Academy also explores how DOOH can amplify the impact of other media channels, helping advertisers create more cohesive and powerful campaigns. Participants will learn proven strategies for selling programmatic DOOH, supported by success metrics such as consumer behaviour insights, DOOH performance data, and ROI statistics that highlight the strength of the channel. Additionally, the platform addresses common challenges and misconceptions about programmatic DOOH, equipping users with the knowledge to overcome obstacles and maximise the effectiveness of their campaigns.

The Vistar Academy platform continues to offer specialised certifications for existing customers using Vistar Media’s demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP), ensuring that users stay at the forefront of industry knowledge and skills.