Viewers Left Traumatised After Quiz Show Contestant’s Head Sensationally ‘Explodes’

UK viewers of a “new” game show on the BBC were left stunned after one of the contestant’s heads exploded leaving a rather bloody and gruesome trail.

Viewers thought they’d tuned in for the latest episode of black comedy Inside No 9 at the 10.30pm time slot only to find it had been “replaced” by a new game show, 3by3, hosted by British comedian Lee Mack.

The show involved three teams of three contestants competing to win a cash prize of £20,000.

The three teams – which included a mother and daughter team – were introduced to viewers before the first round began. It ended with the gruesome death of the mother who was locked in a glass box and her head exploded.

Thankfully, the whole thing turned out to be a massive prank as it had been the episode of Inside No 9 all along.

Viewers soon took to social to ask, “What the heck am I watching?”

“This has to be one of the most surreal things I’ve seen. Is this meant to be a comedy? Am I hallucinating?” asked another.

Soon it was time to let everyone off the hook and reveal that they had indeed been pranked.

Watch the exploding head below:

And check out some more of the social media reaction below:

 

 

 

