VICE Magazine Australia Returns To Print

Pedestrian Group and Suntory BOSS Coffee have announced the return of the iconic street press magazine, VICE Magazine Australia. VICE was first launched as a magazine in the mid-90s and has since been published, in print, around the world. A combination of journalism, photo essays, and culture – the cult magazine is the founding component of the notorious VICE media brand.

To celebrate Suntory BOSS Coffee’s 31 years of craftsmanship, the 5,000 copy, special-edition print run of the magazine explores craft forms from every corner – from breaking in ballet shoes and late night kebab artistry, to punk puppeteers and food fermentation. Dubbed “The Crafted Issue”, the print magazine offers Gen Z readers the original VICEexperience, with photography from Oliver Wensing, Seiya Taguchi and Sly Morikawa, and articles written by the VICE AU/NZ editorial team. The art direction of the magazine takes inspiration from past Y2K editions, leaning heavily into street photography and photo essays to reveal raw and candid ‘behind the scenes’ moments with featured talent like fashion designer Akira Isogawa, hair stylist Yuta Hoshi and artist Jade Kenji.

Brad Esposito, VICEAU/NZ’s head of editorial, said: “It’s been an ambition of the entire VICE team to bring the magazine back since we relaunched in Australia two years ago. Print is, after all, the origin story of VICE.

Since that first magazine was published more than 20 years ago, VICE has gone on to make award-winning documentaries and write about everything with our distinct point-of-view and tone, but the magazine is what people remember from a golden age of publishing. We’re all thrilled to be re-introducing it, in a way that looks modern and fresh while also honouring the old school VICE aesthetic.”

Josh Wheeler, head of energy and transformation at Frucor Suntory Oceania said: “Suntory BOSS Coffee delivers an extraordinary coffee experience in every can, blending craftsmanship and artistry. Savouring a cup of Suntory BOSS Coffee is not just a sip, but an immersion into a world where culture and craftsmanship converge.

Our partnership with VICE amplifies this commitment, by showcasing the beauty of diverse art and stories, all while honouring the creators and their visionary perspectives. Suntory Boss Coffee is more than just coffee; it’s a journey through Japanese culture and craftsmanship, which we hope to amplify through this limited-edition issue of the magazine.”

The 80-plus page publication will be available to pick-up for free from December 18 in various retail stores, bars and live music venues across Sydney and Melbourne.