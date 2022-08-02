Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world.

Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang, Veridooh is already the preferred verification partner for GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, and IPG Mediabrands in Australia and its clients include some of the biggest global brands such as Unilever, McDonald’s, Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, and Sony.

Veridooh has also amassed a number of awards such as Deloitte’s 2020 Tech Fast 50 Rising Stars and Campaign Asia’s 2021 Most Valuable Technology.

Using the Veridooh dashboard, clients have full visibility over their OOH campaigns with access to more than 300 metrics. This includes location, plays, exposure time, and share of time, which clients can use to analyse and optimise their campaigns. SmartCreativeTM doesn’t require integration with media owners, which means it can be used anywhere in the world.

Veridooh, which verifies digital, programmatic, and static OOH, is paving the way for new levels of confidence and transparency in OOH advertising, helping to unlock further revenue for advertisers, media agencies, and media owners. The company recently raised AU$5 million in Series A funding, which it is using for global expansion and product investment.

Veridooh cofounder Mo Moubayed (pictured, left, alongside fellow cofounder Jeremy Yang) said: “We’re launching in the UK to help grow the out-of-home industry for all stakeholders.

“CMOs are demanding that all advertising channels, including OOH, be independently verified. Veridooh is meeting this demand through its 100% independent verification solution which gives all stakeholders standardised metrics across all formats. This increases trust and buyer confidence which paves the way for increased spend in the out-of-home sector.”

Veridooh has verified more than 10 billion plays and over AU$1 billion of DOOH investment for more than 160 clients across Australia and New Zealand.

As part of its UK launch, cofounder Mo Moubayed has relocated to London. The company has also made its first UK hires: Pete Goldring as media consultant, previously commercial director at Foris Outdoor, and Joel Harris as partnerships director, previously head of strategic growth at Primesight.

“We’re very excited to bring Veridooh’s industry-leading solution, SmartCreativeTM, to new markets after hearing advertisers and agencies ask for robust, independent verification for out-of-home advertising,” continued Mo Moubayed.

“Having independent verification means you can remove any doubt around the performance of digital out-of-home advertising, bringing it in line with the verification standards of other digital channels.

“The strength of the UK market means there is an exciting opportunity for Veridooh to grow rapidly and we’re excited to tap into the expertise of Joel and Pete to help us grow our partnerships in the UK. The advertising industry understands the value that our independent verification solution provides which has allowed us to grow quickly in Australia where we have seen an average growth of 400% year-on-year. We are already seeing strong interest from all stakeholders in the UK industry, including advertisers, specialist media agencies, and media owners.”

