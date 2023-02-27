Veridooh Broadens UK Presence With London Lites DOOH Partnership

Adtech company Veridooh has partnered with digital out-of-home (DOOH) specialist, London Lites. Through this partnership, Veridooh’s world-first independent verification solution is now available to all London Lites clients, giving advertisers a new level of confidence and transparency in their out-of-home (OOH) investment.

Veridooh’s world-first patented and proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. The technology provides more than four hundred metrics on campaign delivery in one easy-to-use dashboard.

Founded in 2019 by Jeremy Yang and Mo Moubayed, Veridooh is already the preferred verification partner for GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, and IPG Mediabrands in Australia. Its clients include some of the biggest global brands: Unilever, McDonald’s, Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, and Sony. Veridooh has also amassed many awards such as Deloitte’s 2020 Tech Fast 50 Rising Stars and Campaign Asia’s 2021 Most Valuable Technology.

London Lites has already completed several successful trials using Veridooh’s independent verification solution. The media owner, which launched in 2012, focuses on offering advertisers the ability to target London’s hard-to-reach audiences with a hundred per cent digital screen portfolio.

Veridooh, co-founder, Mo Moubayed (feature image), said: “We’re excited to continue our expansion in the UK through our latest partnership with London Lites. Advertisers want the same level of transparency in OOH advertising as other platforms so it’s great to see media owners implementing third-party, independent verification for their clients.

“Our proprietary solution, which is the first independent OOH verification of its kind in the UK market, boosts confidence in OOH advertising which is key for the sector as it continues its post-COVID resurgence.”

London Lites, managing partner, David English, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Veridooh and offer our clients the ability to independently verify their OOH campaigns with us. By increasing trust and transparency in the OOH sector, we can not only prove the value of our screens but also encourage further ad spend in OOH to help it grow.

“We’ll continue to invest in the latest technology that helps make OOH more attractive to brands and agencies.”