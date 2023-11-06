Veridooh And Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising

Adtech firm Veridooh has partnered with Mall Media & More to make its world-first independent verification solution for out-of-home advertising available to more advertisers across the market.

As part of the deal, all Mall Media & More clients have access to Veridooh’s patented technology, SmartCreative, which independently tracks, measures, and verifies 100% of OOH campaigns. This empowers media buyers and marketers to see exactly how their campaigns have been delivered, injecting new levels of confidence in the sector and helping brands maximise the value they get from OOH advertising.

“Independent verification for OOH advertising has a lot of traction in the UK at the moment as more brands and agencies understand the importance of having independent data on how their campaigns are being delivered,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.

“Our latest partnership with Mall Media & More means even more advertisers have access to our independent verification. This helps brands see the true value they get from their OOH investment and helps create a stronger and more transparent OOH industry for everyone”.

Veridooh’s SmartCreative solution, which independently collects all the data needed to verify a campaign, provides more than 400 metrics on campaign delivery in one easy-to-use dashboard.

Founded in 2019 by Jeremy Yang and Mo Moubayed, Veridooh is already the preferred verification partner for GroupM, Omnicom Media Group, and IPG Mediabrands in its native Australia, and its clients include some of the biggest global brands such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, Unilever, Sony and McDonald’s.

The adtech firm has recently partnered with key media owners in the UK including Alight Media, London Lites, Limited Space, iQOOH, and Smart Outdoor. Mall Media & More has one of the most extensive networks of retail OOH spaces in the market, having spent more than 16 years working exclusively in shopping centers to deliver a national network across over 150 retail locations across DOOH, Recycling Unit advertising and branded escalators across the country.

“Mall Media & More has been committed to providing advertisers with premium, impactful and effective OOH spaces across the UK. Making Veridooh’s independent verification solution available to our clients makes these spaces even stronger,” Mall Media & More managing director Peter Whelan said.

“It means brands can log into their dashboard and access 400+ data points on how their campaign is being delivered, allowing them to clearly see the impact their investment with us is having. This builds confidence and trust and encourages advertisers to spend more in the sector”.