Val Morgan Reveals New Cross-Channel Data, Category Entry Tools At ValFronts

Val Morgan has unveiled two new group solutions—Validate and Category Entry Packs—at its ValFronts upfront series of events in Sydney.

The new features expand Val Morgan’s portfolio of group data and targeting products.

For the first time, the new group data platform, Validate, will combine the power of Val Morgan Cinema, VMO, and Val Morgan Digital’s existing channel audience measurement platforms with extensive new consumer data sets across hundreds of categories and brands, all overlayed with location and movement data.

Validate will enable clients to target and report against high-value audiences across a wide range of product categories simultaneously across the three Val Morgan channels. It will also facilitate brands’ access to cross-channel optimisation, sales attribution and market share uplift.

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO, said the company is the only media group in ANZ offering a solution as robust as Validate.

“No other media partner can seamlessly attribute offline & online, in-home & out-of-home, and content & commerce, not just for individual brands, but the competitors within their category,” said Butler.

“Launching Validate demonstrates our commitment across the group to continue driving real results for brands and maximise their ROI by driving every dollar towards attribution and growth.”

Val Morgan will also launch Category Entry Packs, a new and innovative way for clients to target audiences across the group.

For nearly a decade, brand marketers and media planners have been using Category Entry Points (CEPs) to enhance campaign effectiveness by strategically concentrating activity on the moments of highest consumer receptivity.

In response, Val Morgan has created Category Entry Packs, which enable brands to buy against CEPs with either the ease of prepackaged campaign packs or the flexibility of building their own.

Category Entry Packs allow for more meaningful targeting and messaging, they also significantly reduce wastage for brands,” commented Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema.

“We’re consistently innovating and seeking new ways to deliver maximum value across the group for our partners. The launch of our Category Entry Packs forms part of that because we know how important they are for driving brand growth,” Burbidge added.

Brian Florido, managing director of Val Morgan Digital added, “Our unique mix of channels across local communities, shopping centres, health clubs, cinemas, and online via our digital communities across The Latch, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Tasty, LADbible and Fandom creates a unique opportunity for brands to be present at moments of highest consumer receptivity. The introduction of our Category Entry Packs will be game-changing for brands.”

Validate and Category Entry Packs will be released later this year.

The ValFronts roadshow will make its way across Victoria, Queensland, Adelaide, and Perth in the coming weeks.