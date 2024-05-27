Val Morgan Digital Expands Into APAC With LADbible Group

Val Morgan Digital has expanded into the APAC region and will manage commercial representation for LADbible Group across additional key markets including India, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, effective immediately.

Lead image: Brian Florido, managing director at Val Morgan Digital.

The expansion builds on the five-year commercial partnership between Val Morgan Digital and LADbible Group in Australia and New Zealand, announced last year.

With this move, Australian brands will be able to connect with international audiences while regional clients can extend their campaigns across Australia and other APAC regions, driving greater brand visibility and engagement.

It includes programmatic representation, allowing clients to leverage targeting capabilities and real-time optimisation to enhance campaign performance and deliver highly relevant and personalised experiences to their key audience. It also involves partnership development and content campaigns.

“We are thrilled to build on our successful partnership with LADbible Group and expand this renowned global brand across APAC,” said Brian Florido, managing director at Val Morgan Digital.

“We’ve identified an opportunity to expand into other key markets to give brands an even greater opportunity to connect with their target audiences.”

Florido added, “Through the combination of this new opportunity, our audience insights via our partnership with Audigent, and our comprehensive campaign reporting capabilities with Brand Metrics, we’ve now got an unmatched offering and are well-positioned to drive the most impactful campaigns to deliver exceptional results for brands.”

“Expanding LADbible Group into APAC has been a longstanding goal,” said Solly Solomou, CEO of LADbible Group.

“We’re excited to build upon our strong partnership with the Val Morgan Digital team and further strengthen LADbible Group’s position as the go-to global digital entertainment business for young adults in the APAC region. Val Morgan Digital has demonstrated a robust capacity for driving growth, and their deep understanding of the dynamic APAC market, combined with their strategic approach to digital media, makes them an ideal partner for our business objectives.”