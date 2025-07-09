Urban List Kicks Off Guest Editorship Series Featuring Megan Washington & Nick Waterman

Lifestyle publisher Urban List is kicking off Under The Influence, a six-month guest editorship series spotlighting artists, designers, activists and other cultural trailblazers. Launching with ARIA Award-winning musician Megan Washington and AACTA-nominated filmmaker Nick Waterman, the series begins with exclusive album listening parties in Sydney this July.

Under The Influence invites artists, activists and designers to take over Urban List’s channels, using the cultural platform to tell stories catering to Aussies and Kiwis.

The series will cover everything from why Australian creatives are moving away from the big cities to embrace a slower pace to how hoodie brand HoMie is looking for global solutions to textile waste. Talent on the panel includes HoMie & REBORN co-founder Marcus Crook, disability advocate and model James Parr and First Nations storyteller Sianna Catullo.

“Music and movies are universal, and in uncertain times, they ground us—we need the humanity of the arts more than ever right now. We’re so excited to be able to launch this series with two incredible people who are passionate about telling Australian stories and keeping our local creative industry thriving. Megan and Nick are deeply ingrained in Australia’s creative scene, from their collaboration on BINGE film How To Make Gravy to Megan’s voicing of beloved Bluey character Calypso, so they couldn’t be a better fit for launch,” Emma Bishop, head Of content: features & lifestyle said.

“We’ve long relied on Urban List to give us a deeper insight into the culture of the places we live and visit. It’s such a rich cultural resource that celebrates all the treasures our cities have to offer. It’s like having a cool big sister with all the hot tips. We look forward to contributing across July,” Megan Washington and Nick Waterman added.

The album listening party will be exclusively available to Urban List Insiders.

Fans will need to sign up to RSVP for free with a link.