“Unnecessary”: EA Sports Removes Russian Teams & Players From FIFA & NHL Games

Gaming giant, EA Sports, earlier today announced on Twitter it would be removing Russian players and football teams from FIFA 22 in response to the ongoing Putin-led invasion of Ukraine.

In what some people are labelling “ridiculous” and “unnecessary”, gamers will no longer be able to use Russian players, nor Russian teams, including the national football team, and local clubs CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” the Twitter statement reads.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products.”

EA Sports NHL also it announced it would suspend all Russian and Belarusian (which has supported Putin’s invasion) players and national teams from the NHL 22 game.

The move follows the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) banning Russia and Belarus from its competitions indefinitely.

However, sports fans and gamers alike have criticised EA Sports for their seemingly performative and redundant actions against the Russian military powers.

“What’s happening in Ukraine is horrific, but what does this achieve? It helps no one,” tweeted one user.

“Most russians I know, do NOT agree with the invasion. Why are we punishing the Russian people when there’s only one Russian who has ordered this war?” Tweeted another.

This isn't the right thing to do, you should create bridges, not destroy them, you cannot demonize those clubs just because they are based in russia — Bush🔴⚫ (@ACM_Bush) March 2, 2022

Could have had something where you could help Ukraine or something like that, I don’t realistically think getting rid of Russian PNG’s in a video game is going to do much lads — Cerulean (@CeruleanCutie) March 2, 2022

Effective or not, EA Sport’s banning of Russian teams and athletes follows a slew of restrictions and sanctions on the Russia as pressure mounts on the Kremlin to cease its military offensives in neighbouring Ukraine.

Last week, UEFA stripped Russia of the Champions League final being held in St. Petersburg, instead moving the anticipated event to Stade de France in Paris. FIFA also suspended Russia from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.