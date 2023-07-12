UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact

UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact
    UnLtd, the social purpose organisation for the media, marketing and creative industry has announced a record-breaking social impact result for the industry.

    The total social impact value generated by the industry in FY23 through UnLtd was $69,996,449, the biggest impact recorded since UnLtd started in 2005.

    Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd said:

    “We are so grateful to the industry and all our partners who have got behind our charities and campaigns and helped us to create this incredible positive impact for young people at risk. The last few years have not been without their challenges and it’s fantastic to see that even when times are tough, our industry is fully committed to making a positive difference in the world.”

    The social impact value measures monetary donations made to UnLtd and its 26 charity partners, skilled and unskilled volunteering hours, goods donated, and media donations made to support UnLtd and its charity partners.

    Jade Harley, director of partnerships at UnLtd commented:

    “Over the last 12 months we have launched multiple new social impact partnerships and have recorded major growth for our campaigns in market. We’ve seen the industry throw their support behind our ‘Big Bet’ campaigns, not only helping to raise major funds for our charities but also creating positive behavioural change on important social issues. Campaigns like Boys Do Cry have increased help seeking for mental health issues in men and boys and the campaign for Dolly’s Dream, which is helping to break the silence around bullying.”

    The industry support for the campaigns not only benefits the charities with an instant fundraising uplift but it also helps UnLtd’s charity partners to raise awareness of key issues and their brand at mass scale, resulting in long term benefits.

    Bronwyn Sheehan, founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation said that the support of the industry was crucial for their organisation:

    “With the long-term partnership UnLtd has facilitated with OMD, and the incredible support that OMD rallies from their media partners, National Pyjama Day has grown into a major nationwide fundraising date in the calendar, helping us raise over $800K last year. Not only are we raising more funds, we are getting recognised more widely which is helping us to reach new targets and donors, giving us the chance to instill the love of learning in more and more children in foster care each year.”

    The UnLtd FY23 Impact report reveals that over 7,838 hours of volunteering were recorded across the industry, a large majority of these being skilled volunteering. 4,437 people attended the 27 annual UnLtd fundraising events ranging from golf and cricket to surfing and dodgeball.

    FY23 also saw UnLtd expand to New Zealand and the industry’s social enterprise, MOOD tea, launch at Woolworths across the country.

    Freel added:

    “It’s been exciting to see a product that this industry initiated, designed, packaged, tested and marketed, hit the shelves of Woolworths across the country. In FY23, we have sold over 1.3 million tea bags and MOOD has now funded mental health programs reaching over 800 young people. Looking forward, we are aiming to grow MOOD’s impact in new channels so if you know anybody who is in the market to buy tea then please let us know. MOOD is a great example of the positive impact our industry can have when we use our skills for good.”

    The highlights of the industry’s social impact can be found at the UnLtd FY23 Impact Report. 

