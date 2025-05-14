United Airlines Helps Get Queensland’s Newest Marathon Off The Ground

United Airlines has signed on as the naming rights sponsor for the first-ever marathon as part of the Jetty2Jetty Fun Run event – as part of their commitment to the Australian market with more seats between Brisbane and the US than any other airline. It is the only US carrier to offer year-round flights from Brisbane with its service to San Francisco.

Jetty2Jetty, held in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane Airport, has long attracted runners from across Australia. With the addition of a full marathon, the event is now being positioned on the global running calendar, drawing in visitors seeking health and wellness travel experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines as our naming rights sponsor of Jetty2Jetty as the event evolves to become part of the global marathon calendar. We know these events draw crowds from all over the world as travellers combine their love of running with spectacular scenery,” said Luke Edwards, CEO of Visit Moreton Bay.

“Running events like Jetty2Jetty are increasingly drawing travellers who want to combine fitness with exploring new destinations,” said Tommy Lindblad, marketing manager Australia at United Airlines.

“As the airline that offers the most seats between the US and Brisbane, we’re proud to support this event and connect more Americans directly to Queensland’s coastline and community,” he said.

Brisbane Airport also welcomed the addition of the full marathon to the Jetty2Jetty program.

“There’s actually an international trend known as ‘marathon tourism’ or ‘race-cations’ as visitors combine running events with a holiday. Jetty2Jetty is another reason for visitors from across the country or around the globe to visit during Queensland’s spectacular winter,” said Brisbane Airport spokesperson Peter Doherty.

Registrations are open for participants in the Jetty2Jetty across all categories with spots selling fast.