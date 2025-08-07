Unilever’s Kate Westgate On The Value Of “Wasting Time Together”

Building a strong, supportive team culture isn’t easy. But sometimes the solution to building that trust might not be apparent. It may even appear counter-productive to running a high-functioning marketing team, that’s the view of Kate Westgate, head of marketing for Unilever’s home care division.

“It’s all about psychological safety. Unilever’s really big on that. When people have different opinions, it’s not shooting them down, it’s welcoming them. I do that with my team all the time because everyone has a different opinion and your opinion might not be the best one,” Westgate told The Growth Distillery’s Dan Krigstein on the Stories (Un)Told vodcast filmed at Cairns Crocodiles.

“To build psychological safety, you need to build trust within your team. Something I try to ingrain in my team is that they can tell me anything and it’s going to be OK… But it starts with trust and making sure people aren’t pretending to feel OK. It has to be real trust.”

To create that sense of trust, Westgate said she relies heavily on team building but also “wasting time together”.

“It’s really important to know you have each others’ backs,” she said.

In a world where everything, and in particular the field of marketing, seems to be accelerating, the idea of wasting time with your team might seem anathema to success. But it points to a broader cultural alignment necessary to succeed.

Explaining what she looked for in a team member, Westgate said “it comes down to attitude”.

“Creativity, a gung-ho attitude. You can teach anyone anything but it really comes down to attitude. As a marketeer, you need to work with a lot of different people. You need to be really good at managing relationships with agencies, internal stakeholders, there are so many people you need to work with,” she explained.

That gung-ho attitude is something that can be cultivated, however. Westgate explained that she spends time working with more junior staff, empowering them to stand up and make their voices heard—even though newer staff are less encumbered by hierarchy.

“When I was a junior, I found it harder to say what I was thinking and felt like I had to adhere to the hierarchy. Whereas I feel younger team members coming in [now], they just say it how it is,” she said.

She does, however, see more junior staff working “very long hours” and says it isn’t necessary.

“It just makes you look inefficient, if anything,” she said.