UNICEF Australia Turns Every Appeal During The Women’s Ashes Test Into An Appeal For Gender Equality Via Howatson+Company

To mark UNICEF Australia and Cricket Australia‘s new partnership, together with Howatson+Company, have launched a fundraising campaign, ‘The Appeal Appeal,’ transforming a cricketing moment into a call for donations in support of gender equality.

‘The Appeal Appeal’ was the first joint initiative of the partnership, rolling out a media strategy. Whenever a player appealed for a wicket at the MCG, an appeal for donations was simultaneously triggered across all stadium media, including the big screens, and extended onto live TV broadcasts, radio, outdoor advertising, and social platforms—everywhere cricket fans were watching.

The partnership between UNICEF Australia and Cricket Australia aims to support gender equality for girls around the world—many of whom are still denied access to basic human rights, let alone the right to play sports.

Through strategically placed QR codes, fans were encouraged to scan and donate instantly via mobile.

“Sport has a unique power to unite people behind important causes. The Appeal Appeal brilliantly harnesses the energy of the game to drive real action for gender equality. By leveraging the excitement of the Women’s Ashes, we were able to shine a light on the barriers still faced by millions of girls globally and rally support to change their futures,” Libby Hodgson, deputy director of UNICEF Australia said.

“We are committed to ensuring cricket is a sport for all. This partnership with UNICEF Australia allows us to contribute to meaningful change both on and off the field, using the platform of women’s cricket to champion equality,” Megan Barnett-Smith, head of social impact & sustainability at Cricket Australia added.

“This campaign transforms the game of cricket into a game-changer for gender equality. By syncing in-game appeals with live media takeovers, we created an unmissable moment for fans to take action. The response has been overwhelming, and we’re excited about the potential for this initiative to grow even further,” Gavin Chimes, CCO of Howatson+Company said.

As a mutual partner of both UNICEF Australia and Cricket Australia, Qantas supported the campaign. Alongside a financial contribution toward UNICEF’s gender equality programs, Qantas offered donors a chance to win 500,000 Frequent Flyer Points.

Are Media amplified the campaign by driving editorial content featuring prominent female cricketers and their personal stories. This content was showcased across WHO, Woman’s Day, New Idea, that’s life, and Take 5.

“At Are Media, we believe in creating positive and meaningful change for women. This campaign perfectly aligns with our core values, and we are proud to help amplify such an important message. Howatson+Company and UNICEF have created something truly innovative—turning cricket’s most iconic moments into powerful conversations about global gender equality,” Are Media CEO Jane Huxley said.

Credits:

UNICEF Australia

CEO: Tony Stuart

Deputy Director: Libby Hodgson

Head of Brand: Lisa van der Westhuizen/Gemma Hill

Head of Corporate Partnerships: Allison Bennett

Brand & Content Manager: Maryanne Seabra

Senior Media & Public Affairs Manager: Richard Parlett

Strategic Partnerships Manager: David Reis

Partnerships Manager: Sarah Dawson

Paid Media Manager: Maria Melicor

Cricket Australia

CEO: Nick Hockley

Head of Social Impact & Sustainability: Megan Barnett-Smith

Senior Player and Partnerships Lead: Simone Roberts

Senior Manager Commercial Communications: Sarah Carpinteri

Howatson+Company

Chief Creative Officer: Gavin Chimes

Chief Media Officer: Sasha Smith

Creative Director: Scott Zuliani

Senior Art Director: Jack Close

Senior Copywriter: Zak Hawkins

Design Director: Reece Lawson

Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield

Finished Artist: Patrick Rivera

Senior Producer: Caitlin Perz

Producer: Charlotte Breene

Videographer – Mark Broome

Senior Editor – Fraser Kelton

Group Business Director: Belle Simmonds

Senior Business Manager: Eddie Moult

Planning Director: Georgia Pritchard

Head of Strategy and Planning: James Turner

Investment Lead: Liz Lonsdale

Media Director: Sophie Jablonski

Senior Media Manager: Chris McMahon

Digital Manager: Jeffy Thomas