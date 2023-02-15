“UnGENderwear Your Underwear” With Revolution360’s Street Art Campaign For Bonds

Bespoke out-of-home and street poster company Revolution360, delivered an inspiring campaign for Bonds, showcasing the company’s commitment to empowering the LGBTQIA+ community during WorldPride.

Keen to target Aussies as they wander urban and inner Sydney suburbs, Bonds engaged Revolution360 to

create an eye-catching campaign to showcase its latest collaboration with queer artist Kris Andrew Small

as part of the city’s WorldPride celebrations.

Small, an internationally acclaimed artist known for his fusion of colour, typography, pattern and collage,

was engaged by Bonds to create a series of abstract visuals to feature on campaign collateral, along with Bonds’ official Pride apparel & underwear range. The partnership with Small is the latest offering in Bonds’ UnGENderwear Project – a multi-year initiative, focused on breaking down gender stereotypes in the fashion industry.

The campaign, which is now on-display across Revolution360’s Sydney network, coincides with the city’s month-long Sydney WorldPride 2023 celebrations -the first for a city in the southern hemisphere. The festival will incorporate Sydney’s iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, along with additional events across the arts, sport, theatre, concerts, parties, First Nations programming and a human rights conference.

Bonds’ marketing manager, Kedda Ghazarian said Revolution360’s campaign aimed to deliver brand and product awareness, while also reaffirming the company’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

“Revolution360’s out-of-home network and commitment to creative thinking provided the perfect environment for Bonds. We wanted to create a campaign that really promoted equality and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community in places where our audience lives, works and plays,

“We know young people often struggle to feel accepted in their formative years. Revolution360’s creative campaign delivery and network not only allowed us to have a critical physical presence during WorldPride, but create a vibrant reminder to celebrate what makes us Proud To Be Me.” Ghazarian said.

Revolution360, national sales director, Josh Fitzgerald, said: “Our partnership with Bonds is a true demonstration of a campaign with heart. This out-of-home series was about more than just driving sales or growing the customer base; it was about showcasing Bonds’ commitment to LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

“Our role was to create and deliver a platform for this community, and to build a campaign to really drive

meaningful engagement and education around gender. I’m incredibly proud of this campaign and its impact, particularly the ability to showcase Kris’ work and his message of queer empowerment.”

The campaign will be on-display across Revolution’s 360 Sydney network throughout February and March.

