Underworks Donates 30,000 Clothing Items To Help Those In Need This Winter

Underworks will donate 30,000 essential clothing items to vulnerable Australians in 2024, as alarming figures show tens of thousands are experiencing homelessness each night this winter as part of the I Give A Sock campaign.

More than 7,000 people are sleeping rough in Australia and remain at risk of illness and even hypothermia. The I Give A Sock 2024 program provides clothing, including socks, underwear and thermal under layers to Australians in need, helping them to keep warm as temperatures drop to dangerously low levels.

Underworks CEO Sam Todaro said the importance of warm clothing should not be overlooked, especially over the colder months. “Cold temperatures can be life-threatening and those sleeping rough are particularly at risk of developing signicant health issues,” he said.

“Warm clothes help to provide insulation and retain body heat, but they also help protect against harsh weather conditions”.

“We know this from working with various charity partners and want to support those who need it most.”

Statistics show 13.4 per cent of Australians are living below the poverty line – meaning 3.3 million people are facing financial stress amid the current cost-of-living crisis. According to Thread Together, 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 6 children do not have access to adequate essential clothing.

Socks are some of the least donated items, despite being of utmost importance, as they prevent blisters, sores, as well as foot infections and diseases.

“People experiencing homelessness face numerous challenges, and while keeping their feet warm and dry may not seem as urgent as some of the other pressing issues they have to deal with, it is a vital part of maintaining their overall health and wellbeing,” Major Warren Elliott, from The Salvation Army, said.

Underworks is proud to partner with charities Foodbank Victoria, Thread Together, The Salvation Army and The Good Box to distribute the essential clothing items.