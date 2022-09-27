Ukrainian Agencies Won’t Be Charged To Enter Lisbon International Advertising Festival

The submission of all the work of Ukrainian Agencies to the Lisbon International Advertising Festival will be absolutely free of charge, not representing any kind of charge for the brands, agencies and/or production companies involved.

The Lisbon International Advertising Festivals Group is on its 7th Edition and is composed by the Lisbon International Advertising Festival, as well as the Lisbon Health International Advertising Festival and the Lisbon PR Awards, some of the most exclusive in the world of creativity, recognized by the quality of its jury members and responsible for bringing to Lisbon some of the biggest names in the field of creativity.

Ana Firmo Ferreira, CEO of the Lisbon Awards Group said: “This initiative is related to the need of the creative community to give a gesture of strength to the Ukrainian people in this moment of great suffering, to which no brand, professional or agency can be indifferent.”

Over the years, this Festival has awarded projects all over the world, having had the presence of some of the most respected agencies, such as BETC, Anomaly, McCannHealth, Dentsu, R/GA, Energy BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi and Grey.

The festival, which has entries open until September 30th, announced recently the first batch of curators set to judge the entrants: Luís Silva Dias, former CEO at FCB Internacional; Sandra Bold, global creative director at Publicis Italy; Rodger Beekman, experience director at Monstarlab Netherlands; and Victoria Reig, executive creative director Madrid at McCann Spain.

The curators will oversee the work done by the jury for the Lisbon Ad Festival, Lisbon Health Festival and Lisbon PR Awards.