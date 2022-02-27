Ukraine Wrap: Politician Tells Russian Counterpart To “F@ck You, Lavrov” In Fiery TV Interview

We’re not even sure who’s winning the pointless war in the Ukraine at the moment, but when it comes to PR, the Russians are undoubtedly the biggest losers.

Now a TV interview over the weekend has gone viral after a suitably pissed off Ukrainian politician told Russia’s foreign minister to “fuck you”. And in English, too.

Oleksiy Honcharenko was being interviewed by America’s ABC reporter Patrick Reevell when he was asked about Lavrov’s comments that peace negotiations could begin once Russia “restores democratic order”. To which Honcharenko delivered his expletive-loaded response. Check it out below:

The mood in Ukraine….

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov this week said negotiations can begin once Russia “restores democratic order” in Ukraine.

As Russian troops neared Kyiv, I asked MP @GoncharenkoUa to comment.

He had a pretty clear one word answer…

“F*** you, Lavrov”. pic.twitter.com/HngNZgDcko — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) February 26, 2022

In further (unsavoury) war news, Russia’s state-owned TV broadcaster Russia Today has been slammed for selling ‘Z’ merchandise to support the country’s brutal invasion of its neighbour.

Invading Russian tanks have become famous for white Zs painted on their sides and now Russia Today is selling T-shirts with the image to “support our guys” in the war.

It has said the money raised “will go to help the refugees of Donbass and the heroes of the RT Children of War project”. The T-shirts retail for 1190 Rubles or $20 Australian.

Meanwhile, a translator has probably best summed up the world’s view of the chaos unfolding in the Ukraine by breaking down while translating a speech by Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy was addressing the nation on hopeful peace negotiations that he believed were being thwarted by the Russians.

The clip shows the interpreter working for German newspaper Welt relaying Zelenskyy’s address when she became overwhelmed with emotion.

She finished by saying “Entschuldigung,” apologising for tearing up during the emotional moment.

An interpreter for German newspaper @welt breaks down in tears while translating Zelensky’s latest video message. pic.twitter.com/ainHLCoPdV — Laura Moore (@alauraschneider) February 27, 2022

One of the cheerier moments of this very bleak conflict belongs to BBC reporter Clive Myrie reporting from the Ukranian capital of Kyiv.

The 57-year-old has described the scenes he’s witnessing as “hell on earth” and posted footage of the city being bombed by Russian artillery.

However, Myrie also hosts Mastermind back in the UK which just so happened to be airing in his hotel as the bombs rained down.

Myrie posted a picture of himself with the long-running quiz show he hosts in the background.

He tweeted: “I’m in Kyiv, Russian troops have encircled the city and are advancing, and guess what’s on the telly!!”