Uber’s Andy Morley Talks Cher, David Beckham & Not Being Flashy On AANA x B&T’s Brand Masters Podcast

Andy Morley, Uber’s APAC marketing chief, is the latest guest on the new Brand Masters podcast, a collaborative project between AANA and B&T.

Joining B&T editor Tom Fogden and AANA head of marketing Nicolette Briscoe, Morley discusses Uber and Uber Eats’ renowned brand platforms ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ and ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’. The platforms were spawned in Australia via creative agency Special Group and have gone on to be used around the world.

The campaigns, in particular ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’, have become cultural hits, too, thanks to the use of big name celebs including David Beckham, Cher and a handful of Kardashians. When pressed, Morley picks his favourite and who he’d love to have in an upcoming ad.

Morley also tells Briscoe and Fogden about his own leadership style, heavily influenced by his sporting pursuits, and how he feels it helps to galvanise the Uber marketing team, and the brand’s agency partners, to do their best work.

