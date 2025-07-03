B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Uber’s Andy Morley Talks Cher, David Beckham & Not Being Flashy On AANA x B&T’s Brand Masters Podcast

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
1 Min Read
Andy Morley, senior director of marketing APAC, Uber and Uber Eats.

Andy Morley, Uber’s APAC marketing chief, is the latest guest on the new Brand Masters podcast, a collaborative project between AANA and B&T.

Joining B&T editor Tom Fogden and AANA head of marketing Nicolette Briscoe, Morley discusses Uber and Uber Eats’ renowned brand platforms ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ and ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’. The platforms were spawned in Australia via creative agency Special Group and have gone on to be used around the world.

The campaigns, in particular ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’, have become cultural hits, too, thanks to the use of big name celebs including David Beckham, Cher and a handful of Kardashians. When pressed, Morley picks his favourite and who he’d love to have in an upcoming ad.

Morley also tells Briscoe and Fogden about his own leadership style, heavily influenced by his sporting pursuits, and how he feels it helps to galvanise the Uber marketing team, and the brand’s agency partners, to do their best work.

You can subscribe to Brand Masters on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, now!

Upcoming guests include C-suite leaders from IAG, Mars Petcare, GYG and other major Australian brands.

This podcast was produced with help from Earmax Media and MIK Made.

Related posts:

  1. “When Things Get Tough, Don’t Sit Down, Keep Going”: Jane Huxley On Driving Change In Media From The Top Down & Bottom Up
  2. All Aboard Special PR’s Run To Winning Big At The B&T Awards
  3. Driving Positive Change – Here Are B&T’s Best Of The Best Industry Association Leaders
  4. Vale Rosem’ry Bertel
TAGGED:
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

Latest News

Born Creators Group Launches Social St
Racing Victoria & Foxtel Group Saddle Up For Extended Partnership
Vale Rosem’ry Bertel
Is Local Knowledge Key To Fighting Growing Trend of “Mediocre” AI-Powered Global Creative Work?
Register Lost your password?