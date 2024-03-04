Uber One Doesn’t Disappoint, Enlisting Michelle Williams In New Campaign Via Special

What’s a girl to do when you were in one of the world’s most iconic girl groups, but no-one knows who you are? That’s the situation Grammy award winner Michelle Williams faces as she is disappointed not to be recognised but thrilled to ring up the savings with her Uber One membership in the latest hero campaign for Uber One via Special.

The campaign builds on the idea that while life is full of disappointments, Uber One savings do not disappoint – a premise introduced in the launch campaign featuring tennis legend Andre Agassi during the tennis in January.

Williams is unveiled as the latest star to front the campaign under the new ‘Uber One. Savings that don’t disappoint’ series – in a spot that opens with her strutting celebrity-like through Sydney’s Botanic Gardens wearing a power suit, white sunglasses, and an MW key chain. The songstress plays up her lack of fan recognition as a series of mistaken identity moments follow.

Williams is chuffed to learn someone has finally recognised her as a man heads towards her calling her name – she soon discovers he is a dog owner yelling at his cheeky chihuahua, also named Williams.

While Uber One membership mightn’t deliver fame in the park, it can deliver her savings on Uber and Uber Eats.

“I love visiting Australia, I love the savings I score on Uber One, and I love the Australian sense of humour, so this campaign was fun for me”, said Williams.

And Williams has plenty of fun, continuing to make self-deprecating jokes in a series of additional vignettes.

“You don’t have to be famous like me to have Uber One savings,” she proudly proclaims, only to be interrupted by a fellow park-goer who asks if she is actually famous. Deadpan Williams responds dejectedly, “Maybe your mum knows who I am”.

“Michelle Williams brings star power and great comedic timing throughout the hero film and supporting creative. Through her performance she’s able to contrast the disappointment of being the ‘least favourite child’ with the joy of being an Uber One member. After this campaign, we’re confident more people will be saying Williams’s name and realising that Uber One is savalicious,” said Uber Eats ANZ brand lead Channa Goonasekara.

“In the second instalment of the ‘Savings that Don’t Disappoint’ campaign, Michelle Williams pokes fun at something the internet has been talking about for years. Williams’s success and accolades are inarguable but in an iconic 90s girl group packed with megastars, it can be hard to stand out,” Special Uber APAC creative directors, James Sexton & Sarah Parris.

The Michelle Williams iteration of the Uber One campaign will run from 3 March through April with a series of bespoke assets across TV, BVOD, online video, OOH, radio, CRM, social and owned channels.




