Uber Eats & Paw Patrol Are On The Case For Healthy Back-To-School Brekkies In New Campaign Via Special Pr

Uber Eats and PAW Patrol are coming to the rescue for back-to-school, with a new campaign and grocery offering via Special PR and retail media agency Hatched.
The licenced partnership with PAW Patrol is the first of its kind for Uber Eats in Australia, and sees a limited edition selection of Chase, Skye and Rubble themed nutritious breakfast bundles available from local merchants on Uber Eats across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The breakfast bundles were designed in consultation with Australia’s leading qualified paediatric nutritionist Mandy Sacher.
The campaign, designed to make back to school breakfasts easier and healthier for care givers also underlines the wide array of use cases on Uber Eats – including breakfast grocery needs. The campaign has been brought to life with the help of Paramount and independent retailers Harris Farm, QE Foods, IGA and Foodworks
Regional general manager grocery and retail Uber Eats Australia, Lucas Groeneveld said: “As any parent knows, the return to school or day care is chaotic at the best of times. The longer school holiday window this year along the east coast has ratcheted up the pressure, so we’re delighted to be able to partner with PAW Patrol and our wonderful local grocery partners in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales to take some of the mental load off returning to school by making sure parents have one less thing to worry about. When it comes to getting almost anything, including healthy breakfasts – we’re on the case!”
With national research commissioned by Uber Eats showing that preparing and getting children to eat a healthy breakfast is a pain point for more than 1 in 2 Aussie parents before school (55%) the delivery platform is on the double with thousands of breakfast boxes ready to ease parents and caregivers into the school year.
“Uber Eats is synonymous with connecting culturally relevant talent and offering seamless delivery, so we were thrilled to bring these elements together with the world’s most famous pups. At the heart of this campaign is an earned-first approach, focused not only on the convenience of Uber Eats but also the emotional value it brings to Aussie families. Our character-driven concept is designed to deliver healthy breakfasts to households across Australia, while easing the stress of parents and adding a little extra joy for PAW Patrol fans during one of their busiest weeks in their year,” said managing director at Special PR Alex Bryant.
The campaign launched across earned media with creator and influencer support, Uber Eats’ social channels, and in-app.
Aussie parents and caregivers can fetch Skye, Rubble or Chase’s bundles on Uber Eats from select Harris Farm, QE Foods, IGA’s and Foodworks in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, until sold out.
CREDITS
Client: Uber Eats
Retail Marketing Lead ANZ, Growth and Engagement: Margot Deltour
Senior Communications Manager ANZ: Nick Vindin
Senior Social Media Lead ANZ & APAC: Chanelle Murray
Social Media Associate: Haley Evirgen
Head of Operations: Kimberly Shea
Consumer Experience Manager: Lia Cunha
Paramount:
Licensing & Retail Director, Consumer Products ANZ: Christie Scandura
Licensing Executive, Consumer Products ANZ: Amy Power
Senior Creative Director – Global Promotions & CPG: Kirsty Cooper
Senior Counsel: Madeleine Diffey
Sr. Manager, Global Franchise Planning: Hallie Parker
Sr. Director, Global Franchise Planning: Irene Mui
Director, Communications, Consumer Products and Experiences: Heather McHale
SVP Press Consumer Products: Rachel Sandler
Head of Corporate Communications, Australia: Bronwyn Fardon
VP, Publicity and Communications, Australia: Catherine Donovan.
Spin Master:
Brand Manager ANZ: Georgina Anderson
PR Agency: Special PR
Managing Director – PR, Special Australia: Alex Bryant
Creative Strategy Director: Kate Wilkinson
Creative Director: James Sexton
Creative Director: Harry Neville-Towle
Group Account Director: Reegan Saiani
Senior Publicist: Allex Conley
Account Executive: Bella Hayes
Production Co-ordinator: Ada Tuna
Retail Agency: Hatched
Head of Retail – Simon Porter
Head of Creative & Production – Gayathri Wijesekera
Senior Designer – Harry He
Senior Designer – Alexander Hudson
Junior Designer – Jess Heng
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
Marketplace Director: Matt Leahy
Client Lead: Nathaniel Thompson