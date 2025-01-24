Uber Eats & Paw Patrol Are On The Case For Healthy Back-To-School Brekkies In New Campaign Via Special Pr

Uber Eats and PAW Patrol are coming to the rescue for back-to-school, with a new campaign and grocery offering via Special PR and retail media agency Hatched.

The licenced partnership with PAW Patrol is the first of its kind for Uber Eats in Australia, and sees a limited edition selection of Chase, Skye and Rubble themed nutritious breakfast bundles available from local merchants on Uber Eats across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The breakfast bundles were designed in consultation with Australia’s leading qualified paediatric nutritionist Mandy Sacher.

The campaign, designed to make back to school breakfasts easier and healthier for care givers also underlines the wide array of use cases on Uber Eats – including breakfast grocery needs. The campaign has been brought to life with the help of Paramount and independent retailers Harris Farm, QE Foods, IGA and Foodworks

Regional general manager grocery and retail Uber Eats Australia, Lucas Groeneveld said: “As any parent knows, the return to school or day care is chaotic at the best of times. The longer school holiday window this year along the east coast has ratcheted up the pressure, so we’re delighted to be able to partner with PAW Patrol and our wonderful local grocery partners in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales to take some of the mental load off returning to school by making sure parents have one less thing to worry about. When it comes to getting almost anything, including healthy breakfasts – we’re on the case!”

With national research commissioned by Uber Eats showing that preparing and getting children to eat a healthy breakfast is a pain point for more than 1 in 2 Aussie parents before school (55%) the delivery platform is on the double with thousands of breakfast boxes ready to ease parents and caregivers into the school year.

“Uber Eats is synonymous with connecting culturally relevant talent and offering seamless delivery, so we were thrilled to bring these elements together with the world’s most famous pups. At the heart of this campaign is an earned-first approach, focused not only on the convenience of Uber Eats but also the emotional value it brings to Aussie families. Our character-driven concept is designed to deliver healthy breakfasts to households across Australia, while easing the stress of parents and adding a little extra joy for PAW Patrol fans during one of their busiest weeks in their year,” said managing director at Special PR Alex Bryant.

The campaign launched across earned media with creator and influencer support, Uber Eats’ social channels, and in-app.

Aussie parents and caregivers can fetch Skye, Rubble or Chase’s bundles on Uber Eats from select Harris Farm, QE Foods, IGA’s and Foodworks in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, until sold out.

CREDITS

Client: Uber Eats

Retail Marketing Lead ANZ, Growth and Engagement: Margot Deltour

Senior Communications Manager ANZ: Nick Vindin

Senior Social Media Lead ANZ & APAC: Chanelle Murray

Social Media Associate: Haley Evirgen

Head of Operations: Kimberly Shea

Consumer Experience Manager: Lia Cunha

Paramount:

Licensing & Retail Director, Consumer Products ANZ: Christie Scandura

Licensing Executive, Consumer Products ANZ: Amy Power

Senior Creative Director – Global Promotions & CPG: Kirsty Cooper

Senior Counsel: Madeleine Diffey

Sr. Manager, Global Franchise Planning: Hallie Parker

Sr. Director, Global Franchise Planning: Irene Mui

Director, Communications, Consumer Products and Experiences: Heather McHale

SVP Press Consumer Products: Rachel Sandler

Head of Corporate Communications, Australia: Bronwyn Fardon

VP, Publicity and Communications, Australia: Catherine Donovan.

Spin Master:

Brand Manager ANZ: Georgina Anderson

PR Agency: Special PR

Managing Director – PR, Special Australia: Alex Bryant

Creative Strategy Director: Kate Wilkinson

Creative Director: James Sexton

Creative Director: Harry Neville-Towle

Group Account Director: Reegan Saiani

Senior Publicist: Allex Conley

Account Executive: Bella Hayes

Production Co-ordinator: Ada Tuna

Retail Agency: Hatched

Head of Retail – Simon Porter

Head of Creative & Production – Gayathri Wijesekera

Senior Designer – Harry He

Senior Designer – Alexander Hudson

Junior Designer – Jess Heng

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Marketplace Director: Matt Leahy

Client Lead: Nathaniel Thompson