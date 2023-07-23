Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”

Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Twitter has begun rebranding itself into “X,” with owner Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino saying that the new brand will allow Twitter to “dream bigger.”

Musk’s stated aim with Twitter — right from the time he purchased the platform — was to create an “everything” app that would allow users to tweet into the void and do their banking, for example.

Now, the transformation is underway, with Musk announcing that the platform’s logo would change from the classic Twitter bird to an “X.”

Yaccarino said that “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

She also added that “fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger.”

Quite what dreaming “bigger” means, is unclear. She also added that “X” had started to take shape over the past eight months “through our rapid feature launches.”

Those feature launches have included limiting the number of tweets a user can view, breaking the existing verification system in an attempt to generate more money and increasing the character limit for verified users. Exciting stuff.

The “Community Notes” feature was designed to replace Twitter’s content moderation system by outsourcing it to users. There have been some funny and shocking moments.

Musk reportedly emailed the remaining Twitter employees to inform them of the change to the company’s name and added that X.com now redirects to Twitter.com.

This is the clearest indicator so far that the Twitter the world knew and (sometimes) loved is no more. As expected, Musk is ploughing on with extricating Twitter from advertising revenue — fortunate considering it was down by half since his takeover — and towards other services. Aside from the supposedly upcoming banking and payment tools, the company will also release a hiring feature that will let Verified Organisations post openings.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Elon Musk Twitter

Latest News

NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team
  • Media

NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team

NOVA Entertainment today announced a number of key changes to the programming team, including the promotion of Brendan Taylor to group programming director of the Nova Network. Having spent over fifteen years in the business, Brendan Taylor’s new role will see him overseeing and delivering strategic leadership and broadcast outcomes for Australia’s most listened-to metro […]

Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!
  • Media

Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!

Seven’s breakfast TV show, Sunrise, has filmed at St Martin’s Place in Sydney for the final time as it moves into its new newsrooms and studios in South Eveleigh. The first edition of the new-look Sunrise went to air live at 5.30am this morning, with hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, newsreader Edwina Bartholomew and […]