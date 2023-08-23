Twitch’s Gemma Battenbough: How Can Your Brand Participate In The New Era Of Fandom?

Twitch’s Gemma Battenbough: How Can Your Brand Participate In The New Era Of Fandom?
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    brands can start building lifelong relationships with engaged customers and willing advocates through fandom, explains Gemma Battenbough, international brand partnership studio lead, Twitch.

    Every single one of us has an interest or a hobby we feel especially passionate about. Whether it’s golf or gaming, sneakers or snowboarding, we all have something we turn to for relaxation, escapism, or even a way to further establish our identities. Our passions – our fandoms – are not only a way for us to unwind at the end of the day, they are an enriching and essential part of our lives.

    Participating in our fandoms help us learn new skills, connect with like-minded people, and form invaluable communities. With more content and more ways for fans to connect, fandoms and the communities that surround them have entered a new era with fewer barriers. Fans are encouraged to follow all their passions and engage in ways that fit into their lives. Today, fans can enjoy all the benefits of their passions and share these rewards with the world around them however they see fit.

    The modern fan’s inclusive mindset opens the door for brands to be part of a fandom. With the right approach, an in-depth understanding of their audience, and a desire to be part of the community, brands can start building lifelong relationships with engaged customers and willing advocates.

    A Fan For Every Brand

    Fandoms are as varied as they are numerous, and the communities that surround them are each more vibrant than the next. Outside of sports and music, many fandoms were once relegated to the sidelines. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.

    Fans of even the most niche topics or IP can find dedicated spaces to connect with others who share their passions, both off and online. If a fan cannot find the community they seek, they have all the tools needed to establish and grow communities of their own. Moreover, a small, passionate community can reach the front page of mainstream culture in the blink of an eye.

    As new fan communities spring about overnight, fandom is fast becoming an unavoidable part of a brand’s long-term goals. If a brand wants to reach an audience where they spend much of their time and energy, start with their fandoms.

    If you’re not sure where to begin engaging with fans, have a look at the results from our latest research, Anatomy of Hype: Engaging fans in a new era of fandom, conducted with cultural insights and brand strategy consultancy Crowd DNA. Spanning 12 countries, the research highlights popular areas of fandom such as sci-fi and fantasy, sports, and gaming. It also gives a behind-the-curtain look at how fans incorporate their fandoms into their daily lives, how they perceive brands looking to adopt their passions, and what can be done to elevate the fan experience.

    The 3-3-1 Rule

    3 things to remember when engaging with fans

    1) Demonstrate understanding.

    Not all fandoms are the same. Brands need to go in prepared if they want to be received positively. This means finding out how fans interact and communicate with each other. Are there any specific slang words they use? Do they frequently make reference to certain events or activities? You don’t have to be an expert, but just showing a little effort to understand the nuances of the fandom can go a long way.

    2) Show your passion.

    It shouldn’t come as any surprise that fans are passionate about what they love. They also value authenticity and can tell if a brand is as passionate as they are or faking it for a quick buck. For those that continue their support, the good news is that 62 per cent feel positively towards brands that have been involved with their fandoms for extended periods of time.

    3) Enhance the experience.

    Don’t just be a spectator; be an active participant that value-adds to the fandom. Engage with the community and find new ways to help them experience and share their passion.

    3 levels of brand involvement

    1) Engage casually.

    The brand speaks the same language and is a source of entertainment. It experiments with different forms of media, channels, and services to communicate with fans and keep them engaged. Organic reach is achieved through collaboration with related content.

    A good example is….a brand using its social media channels to support and recognise fans, such as sharing fan art or celebrating an achievement in the fandom.

    2) Engage actively.

    The brand creates thoughtful, relevant, and unique moments and offers exclusive opportunities to members of the community. It also serves as the bridge between fan and icon by sponsoring events and organising meet-ups. Unsurprisingly, over half of fans say they are more likely to consider a brand that sponsors content related to their fandom.

    A good example is….a brand organising or sponsoring an exclusive event such as a premier, convention, or even competition for members of the fandom.

    3) Engage creatively.

    The brand actively uncovers new ways to contribute to the fandom and fuel fans’ imaginations. They create original content, produce fan merchandise, and even provide resources to help fans create their own content.

    A good example is….a brand empowering fans to create their own fandom-based content such as online films or one-of-a-kind products.

    1 great place to start

    As a leading community-based live-streaming service, Twitch is in a unique position to help brands reach the all-important young adult market. In our survey, fans say they use digital channels and services to follow celebrities and content creators (83 per cent), socialise with other fans (77 per cent), and discover and purchase products (64 per cent).

    Diving deeper, it was also revealed that different channels play different roles in fans’ lives. For example, short-form videos are mainly used to learn about the fandom. Live-streaming videos, however, are for entertainment, learning, and connecting with influencers, experts, and other members of the community. Basically, everything a brand would want.

    With everyone being a fan of something, it makes sense for companies to engage people in spaces where they are most passionate. Fans are accepting – even appreciative – of brands that are actively and creatively working to make their communities better. And, perhaps in the process, these brands might even build up a fan base of their own.



    Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 9TH 2022:Ameilia Collins portrait shoot on 13h September 2022 in Melbourne Australia. (Photo by Martin Philbey) ***Ameilia Collins Portraits
    • Marketing

    PERSOL Taps Ogilvy Melbourne To Deliver Work And Smile Mission

    PERSOL has appointed Ogilvy Melbourne as its agency of record for its Asia-Pacific launch, following a competitive pitch. Effective immediately, Ogilvy has been tasked with developing a creative platform that captures the scale of the PERSOL’s ‘Work and Smile’ philosophy and its delivery across the many and varied markets of the Asia-Pacific region. PERSOL operates several […]

    News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan
    • Marketing

    News Corp Australia Commits To First Australians With 4th Reconciliation Action Plan

    News Corp Australia today launches its new Reconciliation Action Plan. News Corp’s intention is to help further its long-standing commitment to tell the stories that can make a positive difference to the lives and communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Today’s launch, occurring at all News Corp Australia’s work sites, features The Advertiser’s […]

    Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
    • Technology

    TikTok Brings Ads To Search Results

    Do you actually panic knowing you haven't got an online shopping purchase on the way? Some good news today from TikTok.

    PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris
    • Media

    PR Expert Katy Denis Launches Thought Leadership Package Illustris

    Specialist agency PR expert Katy Denis is launching a standalone, bespoke thought leadership package for advertising and marketing industry leaders and experts, through her company Extollo called Illustris. Designed specifically to help agencies stand out from their competitors in the hunt for new business, this offering aims to elevate agencies in the new business game […]

    RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific
    • Marketing

    RCJ Group Acquires Brand Asia To Strengthen Its Footprint In Asia Pacific

    RCJ Group has expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Brand Asia, a full-service marketing agency that connects brands with audiences across China, Southeast Asia, and Asian communities in Australia. The addition of Brand Asia also complements RCJ Group’s existing membership of ICOM (Independent Marketing Communications Network) which provides access to global […]

    carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023
    • Marketing

    carsales Announced The Naming Rights Partner Of The Melbourne EV Show 2023

    carsales has today announced it will be the naming rights partner of the inaugural Melbourne EV Show 2023. Partnering with ABF Group, carsales will present the first national EV show in fifteen years. The carsales Melbourne EV Show 2023 is a one-stop shop for everything EV and will deliver consumers the chance to explore a […]

    LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast
    • Marketing

    LiSTNR Continues The Luke And Sassy Scott Podcast

    After an amazing limited series of Luke and Sassy Scott, the podcast has proven a smash hit and will continue as an ongoing weekly title with LiSTNR, Australia’s largest podcast sales representation network. It seems Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran can’t put a foot wrong and world domination may be just around the corner. […]

    Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September
    • Media

    Ignite Talks Return To Sydney This September

    Ignite Talks Sydney, the one-of-a-kind event featuring a series of dynamic and fast-paced presentations, is set to return to the Oxford Art Factory on 19 September 2023. On hiatus since Covid, Ignite Talks Sydney’s welcome return reconnects the city’s after work audiences with creative and passionate speakers who share their ideas, stories, and expertise in […]

    How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data
    • Opinion

    How Measurement Can Help FMCG Brands Unlock The Power Of First-Party Data

    In this guest post, Christopher Blok (lead image), director of partnerships, Unpacked by Flybuys, says BVOD, SVOD and FTA now offers a boggling array of content. So how, he asks, can brands deliver on closed loop measurement? The Connected TV (CTV) and Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) market in Australia has changed dramatically and experienced […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Bangkok, Thailand - April 22, 2017 : Apple iPhone5s in a mug showing its screen with Snapchat logo.
    • Marketing

    Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign

    Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational […]

    Chemist working at the laboratory
    • Marketing

    SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster

    Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist. Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team […]