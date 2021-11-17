TV Wrap: Gruen Continues To Delight & Wins The Night In Entertainment
ABC’s Gruen won the night in entertainment racking in 618,000 viewers – proving the power of the silver fox that is will Anderson.
Seven News hit 896,000 viewers while Nine News had 827,000, A Current Affair held strong with 664,000 viewers – the power of Tracey Grimshaw, am I right?
As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, second in entertainment was ABC’s, Hard Quiz, performing very well with 617,000 viewers – I guess this means we all forgive Tom Gleeson for upsetting Amanda Keller during his Logies campaign.
Third, in entertainment was Seven’s Home And Away with 526,000. Followed by Nine’s Adele – Live In London that earned, 452,000 – Let’s face it, Adele singing is always much watch television!
Nine’s, Hot Seat earned 369,000 viewers, Emergency snagged 307,000 and Tipping Point earned 261,000.
Meanwhile, On 10, The Projects snagged 373,000 – desperate to know how Carrie’s hair always looks so bloody good. Meanwhile, 10 News First grabbed 274,000 viewers.
For Seven, The Chase hit 450,000, and Big Brother VIP snagged 295,000 viewers– honestly there’s nothing like watching The Chase, to make me realise I know nothing.
Finally, ABC continued its solid night with 7.30 netting 550,000 – Ita Clare Buttrose can toast to that!!
Out on top was the Nine Network with 28.8 per cent. Seven wasn’t far behind with 28.1 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC network with 19.0 per cent. Next was 10 Network with 15.5 per cent of the share, while the SBS network held 8.6 per cent.
Looking now to OzTAM’s total tv report for Wednesday, November 10th, the top-performing program was Seven News with a total audience of 1,522,000 viewers (metro: 918,000 regional: 572,000, BVOD: 30,000).
Next was the Nine News, with a total audience of 1,221,000 viewers (metro: 868,000 regional: 323,000, BVOD: 29,000), followed by Home And Away at 1,078,000 (metro: 552,000, regional: 342,000, BVOD: 22,000).
And, once again, the show with the highest lift on overnight was Love Island Australia at 171 per cent, bringing it to a total audience of 521,000 (metro: 144,000, regional: 48,000, BVOD: 262,000) We love people falling in love while wearing swimmers!
Latest News
Australia’s Happiest Customers Announced In Australian Reader’s Digests’s 2022 ‘QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS’
Australian Reader’s Digest announced the best customer service teams in their 8th annual ‘QUALITY SERVICE AWARDS.’ The awards marks a tough year where organisations had to adapt to keep customers satisfied in the midst of the Delta outbreak. It was found that the best of the best were businesses that strengthened their relationships with both […]
Modibodi’s Marketing Starts A Larger Conversation
Modibodi is a brand that gears its marketing around representing and connecting with women. In its latest campaign, ”Embodied.” the brand beautifully and unflinchingly showcases women’s bodies postpartum. Modibodi creates underwear for people that are bleeding or leaking, offering a solution. While such a practical product might seem like it would lead to bland or practical marketing, […]
German Retailer Penny’s Unveils Epic, Weepie And Very Bleak Post-Pandemic Christmas Ad
Not to suggest the Germans are a dreary lot but a new festive spot for German grocery chain Penny’s comes with none of the Christmas clichés you’d expect of most Christmas spots. The ad’s called “Der Wunsch” which translates to “The Desire” and is the work of the country’s biggest independent agency, Serviceplan. At almost […]
Telco Belong Sponsor’s Victorian Queer Arts & Culture Festival Midsumma
Belong is proud to announce its partnership with Australia’s premier queer arts and culture festival, Midsumma, with the telco coming on board as a Major Sponsor for the 2022 Midsumma Festival program. The telco’s major sponsorship follows its belief that as an organisation, it has a responsibility to make our world a more inclusive place, […]
‘The North Pole, The South Pole, And You:’ PONANT Launch New Campaign Via FRED & FARID, ACCIDENT, And NOSIDE Paris
French cruise company, PONANT, remind us of the sheer magnitude of the world in their new ad campaign. The ad campaign was written by FRED & FARID, directed by ACCIDENT, and produced by NOSIDE Paris. The ad begins with shots of outer space, bringing us closer and closer to Earth as distorted narration from actor […]
Victoria Bitter Gifts Fans Their Own Personalised Stubbies For The Silly Season
Iconic Aussie beer brand, Victoria Bitter, is giving their eternally loyal customer base the chance to have their name printed on their very own case of beer. That’s right. As though VB-branded Volleys and budgie-smugglers weren’t enough to satiate the appetite of quaffers and larrikins nationwide, the celebrated stubby brand will be teaming with Cellarbrations […]
CHEP Promotes Cass Jam And Fee Millist To Creative Director Roles
CHE Proximity has announced multiple promotions across its Sydney creative department, with Cass Jam (right in main photo) and Fee Millist (left) now appointed as creative directors. The creative duo have been making strides together since teaming up at the agency a year and a half ago. Having worked across the Effie award winning Genea […]
The Works Appoints Ex-MercerBell CEO Julie Dormand
The Works has added a new addition to the agency’s senior leadership team with the appointment of Julie Dormand, who will be joining on a contract basis as managing partner (maternity cover). Dormand will lead agency operations, people and key clients, as well as drive the 2022 business plan initiatives with general manager – people […]
GroupM Nabs Initiative’s Scott Laird For Chief People Officer Role
GroupM has announced people and culture specialist Scott Laird has been named as chief people officer to lead training and development, diversity, equity and inclusion and culture across the network. Laird will lead the people and culture practice working closely with the HR leads in Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker and Essence, to support our people and […]
In A Changing Digital World, Attention Is A Marketer’s Most Powerful Asset
Advertising verification has long played an essential role for digital marketers, whether they are publishers, agencies, platforms or brands. But getting the most out of ad measurement requires more than just verification: it also necessitates attention. Monopolising customer attention allows platforms and publishers to make the absolute most out of their campaigns. The question for […]
B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards To Return in 2022, & Entries Are Now Open!
We at B&T are proud to announce that the Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, are returning for the third year in a row. The WLT Awards recognise and celebrate the brilliant female tech talent in our industry, and if the last two years are anything to go by, there are plenty of you […]
Five Steps To Increase Your Influence At Work
Rebecca Houghton (main photo), author of Impact: 10 Ways to Level up your Leadership, is a leadership and talent expert and founder of BoldHR. In this guest post, Houghton says we all seek more influence at work and, adds, here’s how to get just that… Influence is like the El Dorado of leadership – a […]
‘Brand Safety Is Human Safety:’ Twitter Take New Approach To Build Trust With Advertisers
In their new approach to creating a safer online environment and build trust with advertisers, Twitter said ‘brand safety is human safety.’ As advertisers are becoming more and more cautious about brand safety, Twitter are taking steps to build trust. The three key areas of focus to achieve this are policies, products and partnerships. Head […]
The Social Media Shift Every Media Rights Holder & Creator Needs To Get Behind
In this guest post, Steve Crombie (main photo), founder and CEO of Totem Network, puts in an impressive case for making and monetising content via social channels and argues that it’s no longer the job of the marketing department… We are witnessing one of the most historic paradigm shifts on social media. In the 2010s, […]
‘Between Us:’ New Drug Awareness Campaign By D.O.A And Penington Institute
Penington Institute and D.O.A have launched a new street poster campaign, ‘Between Us,’ to reduce harms associated with drug use. Due to common stigmas surrounding drug use, Penington Institute engaged D.O.A to develop a targeted campaign that would allow more drug-related safety for drug-users. The posters (featured image) contain targeted images, language and symbols that […]
LiSTNR & Schwartz Media Announce Strategic Partnership
LiSTNR and Schwartz Media have announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for Schwartz’s existing podcast titles, 7am and The Culture. The partnership comes along with co-production opportunities between the companies to develop and publish new journalist-led podcasts. Schwartz Media is a highly respected independent news company, which publishes The Saturday Paper and […]
Digital Agency Launches Anti-WFH Candles With ‘Scents From The Office’
You can now buy candles that smell like the office. Thankfully no 'office fridge clean out' or 'Keith from accounts'.
Snap Launches New Multi-Format Delivery For Advertisers
Adtech need not be boring. Having said that, B&T hasn't made much of an effort delivering this adtech story.
Wooloworths’ Cartology Pens A Customer Playbook For Post-Pandemic Marketers
Wondering what a post-pandemic marketing world may look like? As this proves, no sign of the return of the shoulder pad.
The Man Wrongfully Identified By 7News In The Cleo Smith Case Is Suing For Defamation
Warburton threatens to end this year's Christmas drinks at 11 after 7News' newest defamatory faux pas.
NSW Government Teams Up With BMF And UM To Tackle Casual Speeding In Latest Campaign
B&T is particularly conscious about our casual speeding. Having only one point left on your licence will do that.
You Can Now Send Friends A Support Card Before They Listen To Adele’s New Album
Nothing says "I'm going to clarify something an ex said back in 2017" quite like a 3am session on gin and Adele.
Netflix Unveils New ‘Top 10’ Website For Most Viewed Movies & Shows
This Netflix 'top 10' will keep you up to date with everything that's new on Netflix. Or, you could just get a life.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Home & Away Wins The Night In Entertainment
Home & Away proves we can't get enough of attractive people in swimming trunks. Love Island proving contrary to that.
Ryan Reynolds Appearance On Antiques Roadshow Proves To Be Riotous Plug For Latest Movie
Once again confirming his many talents, Ryan Reynolds has managed to even make Antiques Roadshow briefly interesting.
Cannes Lions Festival To Be Held In-Person In June 2022
Cannes returns to Cannes for 2022. Unless China invades Taiwan, Earth is attacked by a giant lizard or alien invasion.
Ogilvy Nabs A Grand Effie For Australia, As Nike’s “Dream Crazy” Named World’s Most Effective Ad
Did you get into the ad industry for the cool trainers & yoga at Bondi? These ad effectiveness awards aren't for you.
Ogilvy Announces Raft Of Promotions & New Hires
It would appear everyone at Ogilvy got a promotion this morning. Which begs the question: had management been drinking?
UM Nabs MediaCom’s Ben McCallum For Sydney MD Role
What better place for a press photo for a senior Sydney agency role than out the front of the bar at Luna Park.
Silversea Cruises Appoint Nunn Media For APAC Region
Nunn staff watching re-runs of the Love Boat and Speed 2: Cruise Control after winning Silversea Cruises' media.