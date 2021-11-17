TV Wrap: Gruen Continues To Delight & Wins The Night In Entertainment

ABC’s Gruen won the night in entertainment racking in 618,000 viewers – proving the power of the silver fox that is will Anderson.

Seven News hit 896,000 viewers while Nine News had 827,000, A Current Affair held strong with 664,000 viewers – the power of Tracey Grimshaw, am I right?

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, second in entertainment was ABC’s, Hard Quiz, performing very well with 617,000 viewers – I guess this means we all forgive Tom Gleeson for upsetting Amanda Keller during his Logies campaign.

Third, in entertainment was Seven’s Home And Away with 526,000. Followed by Nine’s Adele – Live In London that earned, 452,000 – Let’s face it, Adele singing is always much watch television!

Nine’s, Hot Seat earned 369,000 viewers, Emergency snagged 307,000 and Tipping Point earned 261,000.

Meanwhile, On 10, The Projects snagged 373,000 – desperate to know how Carrie’s hair always looks so bloody good. Meanwhile, 10 News First grabbed 274,000 viewers.

For Seven, The Chase hit 450,000, and Big Brother VIP snagged 295,000 viewers– honestly there’s nothing like watching The Chase, to make me realise I know nothing.

Finally, ABC continued its solid night with 7.30 netting 550,000 – Ita Clare Buttrose can toast to that!!

Out on top was the Nine Network with 28.8 per cent. Seven wasn’t far behind with 28.1 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC network with 19.0 per cent. Next was 10 Network with 15.5 per cent of the share, while the SBS network held 8.6 per cent.

Looking now to OzTAM’s total tv report for Wednesday, November 10th, the top-performing program was Seven News with a total audience of 1,522,000 viewers (metro: 918,000 regional: 572,000, BVOD: 30,000).

Next was the Nine News, with a total audience of 1,221,000 viewers (metro: 868,000 regional: 323,000, BVOD: 29,000), followed by Home And Away at 1,078,000 (metro: 552,000, regional: 342,000, BVOD: 22,000).

And, once again, the show with the highest lift on overnight was Love Island Australia at 171 per cent, bringing it to a total audience of 521,000 (metro: 144,000, regional: 48,000, BVOD: 262,000) We love people falling in love while wearing swimmers!