TV Ratings (8/7/25): ‘Murder By Mushroom’ Documentary Brings Numbers For Nine

Last night, Nine aired Murder Down Under: Murder by Mushroom, the first documentary to air on the Erin Patterson case.

Following a sensational media coverage of the case, which culminated in a guilty verdict on Tuesday 8 July, viewers flocked to the documentary in droves, bringing a Total TV National Reach of 1,484,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 759,000 for Nine.

Filmed over the course of the trial, Murder by Mushroom gives viewers an inside look at the courtroom proceedings surrounding the infamous lunch in Leongatha. Three guests died and a fourth was hospitalised after eating beef wellington allegedly laced with poisonous death cap mushrooms, leading to murder charges against Erin Patterson.

The documentary features the only person to have conducted a long-form interview with Patterson, Sam Cucchiara, investigative journalist for A Current Affair. Cucchiara revisits his viral exchange with Patterson and unpacks how it fits into the broader legal narrative.

Additional insight was given by Amber Johnstone, 9News court reporter, and Tita Smith, The Daily Mail, who shared their reporting from inside and around the courtroom.

Adding psychological depth to the documentary was Kris Illingsworth, an FBI-trained criminal profiler and former homicide detective.

The documentary was produced by Perpetual Entertainment for Nine.

The one-hour special premiered on free-to-air and streaming via 9Now at 7.30 pm.

Over on Seven, The Chase raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,422,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 685,000.

Channel 10‘s Masterchef Australia brought ni a Total TV National Reach of 1,219,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 636,000.