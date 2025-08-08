NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (7/8/25): Collingwood Goes Home Rattled After Jeremy Howe Taken From Field On A Stretcher

3 Min Read

Last night, Collingwood went home rattled and defeated in their 110-46 loss against Hawthorn. A brutal collision saw Jeremy Howe motionless on the ground just two minutes into the game.

The AFL game brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,769,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 643,000 for Seven.

The 35-year-old was chasing a loose ball when he crashed into an incoming Jai Newcombe, which resulted in Howe falling straight towards the ground.

The momentum of the collision saw Newcombe follow his rival to the ground within the following seconds, but attention was placed on the state of Howe.

A replay confirmed that Howe had got to the ball but had clashed heads with Newcombe as he attempted to gain possession.

Play was stopped after the ball was cleared down the other end of the field, with team medics attending to the pair.

The Hawks star managed to return to his feet with no assistance and was cleared to return to play following an assessment with team medics in the rooms. Meanwhile, Howe was taken from the field on a stretcher, and Ned Long was substituted into the game.

Collingwood later confirmed Howe had suffered a concussion and was being transported to hospital for precautionary scans.

Over on Nine, A Current Affair raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,502,000, as viewers learned of a “letterbox scam” fleecing tens of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting pensioners.

Bridgette, 74, told A Current Affair she felt “reeled in” by the con. In May this year, her computer began “flashing” and saying it had been “hacked”.

After calling the “support” number that came up on her screen, Bridgette said the man at the other end of the line, who called himself Peter, said he needed her help to “catch these felons” who hacked her computer.

“I really thought we were working together to catch these hackers,” Bridgette said.

The man told the pensioner, from Sunbury in Melbourne’s north-west, to place her bank cards in her letterbox as they had also been compromised.

He said they would be collected and re-issued.

Instead, the 74-year-old’s card was collected by criminals and used at a jewellery shop in Hampshire Road, Sunshine, with security vision capturing a person of interest walking out of the store with more than $30,000 worth of items.

ABC NEWS saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,1960,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 866,000.

Channel 10‘s 10 News brought in a Total TV National Reach of 663,000.

