TV Ratings (28/05/2025): State Of Origin Smashes Ratings As NSW Destroys QLD

Whether you where at the pub or at home, all eyes where glued on Game One of the State of Origin last night, with 5,449,000 people tuned into the Blues ambush of the so called Suncorp cauldron.

A national average audience of 3,755,000 finally saw Blues halfback and arguably best player in the comp, Nathan Cleary take the Origin arena by the scruff of the neck, leading his side to a 18-6 victory.

Network 10 and Seven Network’s, Masterchef and Home and Away where the most popular entertainment shows on last night.

With a national reach of 914,000 and a national average of 483,000, MasterChef displayed a classic team-relay challenge where four teams must compete to create a savoury dish that uses potatoes in at least two ways. The challenge saw a semi-finalist from last season eliminated.

Where as Home and Away had a national average audience of 828,000.

The Tv ratings from Tuesday night was headlined by the Tipping Point: Travel Guides special. The special entailed the Travel Guides cast going head to head in tipping point. This gathered a a reach of 1,918,000, and an average of 915,000.

Over on Seven and 10 their most popular shows where The Chase and Masterchef.