TV Ratings (26/05/2025): The Floor Grand Finale Smashes Ratings As Patrick Takes Home Top Prize

All eyes remained fixed on The Floor last night with the finale episode raking in a total TV national reach of 1,926,000 and a national average of 1,207,000, placing it first among the non-news programs.

The nail-biting grand finale saw Patrick, Amina and Monica battle it out in a thrilling showdown. After eliminating Monica during a tense Games Night battle, Patrick faced Amina in a gripping best-of-three duel. Amina hit back in round two, but Patrick held firm, seizing the World Leaders category and capitalising on a critical misstep to claim the final tile… and ultimate glory, taking home a life-changing $200,000 prize.

“Though Patrick flew under the radar for many nights, he took his opportunities when it counted. His knowledge and intellect were undeniable, but his strategic game was even stronger; no one was cooler under pressure…so much so that I had to check for a pulse at one stage. A very well-deserved winner!” said host Rodger Corser.

A trivia buff with a love for science, music and maps, Patrick is a self-described multi-instrumentalist who DJs in his spare time and has a passion for world flags. But it was his razor-sharp mind and clever prep that delivered the edge, including targeted study in topics like Girl Groups, History Makers and World Leaders.

With his $200,000 prize, Patrick plans to invest for the future and make a lifelong dream come true with an epic road trip along the Alaska Highway.

“Winning The Floor Australia feels incredible. Being part of the very first group of contestants — and coming out on top — is something I’m really proud of. I put a lot of study into categories like Girl Groups, History Makers, and World Leaders, so to see that pay off is incredibly satisfying. But honestly, the biggest reward isn’t the money — it’s the friendships I made, the memories from the show, and knowing my family and friends are proud of what I achieved,” said Patrick.

Meanwhile, over on Network 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? did the numbers with total TV national reach of 1,199,000 and a national average of 749,000. Celia Pacquola, Daniel Connell, and Jen Brister joined Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang this week as host Tom Gleisner and special guest quizmasters Poh Ling Yeow and Tara Rushton find out just how much attention they were all paying to this week’s news and events.