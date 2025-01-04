NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (12/6/2025): 1.4 Million People Viewed The Western Bulldogs Kicking Its Way Into The Top Eight

Oliver Cerovic
Oliver Cerovic
2 Min Read

1 429,000 people switched on channel Seven to watch the Western Bulldogs belt St Kilda for the second time this season. The 72-point win boosts the Bulldogs into the top eight, sitting on equal points as the eighth place GWS Giants and ninth place Fremantle Dockers 

However, only 452,000 stuck around to watch Sam Darcy make his comeback from a knee injury sustained in round six. In his first match in over eight weeks, Darcy finished with three goals, and definitely could have kicked more if it wasn’t for his unselfish efforts and a 10-minute spell on the bench in the final quarter.

Nine hosted the Cronulla Sharks and the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday night NRL live, in which the program held a national average audience of 552,000 and a total reach of 1,244,000. The broadcast showed the Dragons jumping out to an early 18-6 half time lead, before a double by Sione Katoa helped the Sharks run away with a 30-18 win in front of their home crowd.

Cronulla back rower, Briton Nikora enjoyed a try in his 150th game after teammate Braydon Trindall threw him a short ball 10 metres from the try line, still with plenty of work to do the 150 gamer muscled his way over three defenders to score next to the post.

Network 10’s most watched entertainment program was Airport 24/7 with a reach of 795,000 people. The program is a new Australian docuseries narrated by comedian and TV personality Susie Youssef, that shows an exclusive behind-the scenes look at Melbourne Airport, one of Australia’s busiest aviation hubs.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (11/6/2025): 1M Tune In For Swimming Trials Finals
  2. Sir Martin Sorrell: WPP’s Weak Leadership & Poor Positions On Data, Digital Led To Publicis Overtaking
  3. WARC Downgrades Global Ad Spend Forecast Amid “Trade Tensions” & Uncertain Tech Market
  4. Marketers Call For Measurement ‘Parity’ In Video, But One Buyer Warns ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Latest News

WARC Downgrades Global Ad Spend Forecast Amid “Trade Tensions” & Uncertain Tech Market
Marketers Call For Measurement ‘Parity’ In Video, But One Buyer Warns ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’
Meta Cracks Down On Nudify Apps & Sues Hong Kong Developer Behind CrushAI
Pepsi Fires Shot At ‘Share A Coke’ Campaign
Register Lost your password?