TV Ratings (12/6/2025): 1.4 Million People Viewed The Western Bulldogs Kicking Its Way Into The Top Eight

1 429,000 people switched on channel Seven to watch the Western Bulldogs belt St Kilda for the second time this season. The 72-point win boosts the Bulldogs into the top eight, sitting on equal points as the eighth place GWS Giants and ninth place Fremantle Dockers

However, only 452,000 stuck around to watch Sam Darcy make his comeback from a knee injury sustained in round six. In his first match in over eight weeks, Darcy finished with three goals, and definitely could have kicked more if it wasn’t for his unselfish efforts and a 10-minute spell on the bench in the final quarter.

Nine hosted the Cronulla Sharks and the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday night NRL live, in which the program held a national average audience of 552,000 and a total reach of 1,244,000. The broadcast showed the Dragons jumping out to an early 18-6 half time lead, before a double by Sione Katoa helped the Sharks run away with a 30-18 win in front of their home crowd.

Cronulla back rower, Briton Nikora enjoyed a try in his 150th game after teammate Braydon Trindall threw him a short ball 10 metres from the try line, still with plenty of work to do the 150 gamer muscled his way over three defenders to score next to the post.

Network 10’s most watched entertainment program was Airport 24/7 with a reach of 795,000 people. The program is a new Australian docuseries narrated by comedian and TV personality Susie Youssef, that shows an exclusive behind-the scenes look at Melbourne Airport, one of Australia’s busiest aviation hubs.