TV Ratings (12/5/25): New High-Stakes Trivia Show ‘The Floor’ Wows Aussies & Does Numbers For Nine

Last night, Aussies tuned into brand-new trivia show ‘The Floor’ on Nine & caught up with the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife over on Seven, with new arrivals causing tensions with the original contestants.

‘The Floor’ is hosted by Rodger Corser on Nine and sees 81 Aussies face off, all competing for a grand prize of $200,000.

As a former history teacher, 50-year-old Amy was feeling confident about her duel in ‘Historical Events,’ battling 32-year-old Rory.

After winning her first duel in the category ‘Kitchen Drawer’, Amy had a big decision to make: Would she play on or go back to The Floor?

In a heart-racing moment, a split-second mistake cost Amy everything.

Amy lost the duel, meaning she was immediately eliminated from the competition. She lost her shot at not only the $10,000 bonus nightly prize, but the $200,000 grand prize.

The tense episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 2,080,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,060,000 for Nine.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair spotlighted Ravi Sathiyavan, a mechanic who has scammed many. The episode reached a Total TV National Reach of 1,726,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,170,000.

He was exposed by A Current Affair as one of Australia’s sleaziest bosses almost 10 years ago.

Brisbane P-plater Lachlan saved his pennies over many years to buy his first car – a black Mitsubishi Lancer listed on Facebook marketplace by Sathiyavan, but after driving it during the first day, it broke down.

When A Current Affair confronted Sathiyavan working outside his Brisbane workshop Shaplens Auto Repairs, he fled inside, but not before swinging a spanner at the reporter and banging it onto the wall. Yikes.

Over on Seven, Farmer Wants a Wife served up fresh drama, with farmers Corey, Thomas, and Tom each meeting four new potential matches to give them the best shot at finding love. The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,522,000 for Seven.

The original contestants weren’t too pleased with the new arrivals and the fact that they had to compete with even more women for one-on-one time with their farmer.

Viewers and former participants have also taken issue with how this season has seemingly prioritised drama over genuine love stories.

Channel 10‘s Have you been Paying Attention? saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,351,000.

Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

