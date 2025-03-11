TV Ratings: (10/3/25): MAFS Partner Swap During Feedback Week Stirs Up Jealousy Among Contestants

Last night, Feedback Week continued on MAFS as contestants navigated the controversial partner swap. The episode saw Nine rake in a Total TV National Reach of 2,843,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,728,000.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,539,000.

A Current Affair raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,953,000 as details of a home built on the wrong lot were unveiled.

In 2021, the Moors paid $300,000 for a five-acre block in Camperdown, Western Victoria.

They bought an existing house and paid a contractor to move it onto the Camperdown site. They were preparing to move in when the council told them there had been a mix-up.

The Moors’ block is lot two, but their home had been built next door, on lot one.

“We didn’t think it was true because the council signed off on everything, so we thought it was a scam,” Mrs Moor said. The couple dubbed it “the pickle of all pickles”.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,731,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 883,000.

With 12 contestants left in the competition, fans have been speculating over who will take the crown as this year’s Australian Idol.

Fans are convinced that the winner this year will be 16-year-old Gisella Colletti.

Over on Channel 10, The Project raked in a Total TV National Reach of 879,000.

On MAFS, Awhina was partnered with Paul and felt icky because it became known that Paul dated her twin sister Cleo in the past.

“It is a bit odd,” Awhina said. But she knows “Paul is a good guy,” so she thinks they’ll breeze through the next three days.

Carina took the news of her partner Paul’s partnering up the worst.

She is protective of Paul and their relationship and doesn’t want “to share” him with anyone else, especially knowing the history he had with Awhina’s twin sister.

“It’s a form of cheating,” she said.

Carina was matched with Teejay for the next three days, who was hoping to get some lessons in building a connection from Carina.

During the Honesty Letter task, Carina read her letter to Paul expressing her concern about how their different beliefs may impact raising a family, as she is religious and he’s not.

Teejay was sure they’d be able to find a compromise.