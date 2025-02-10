TV Ratings (09/02/2025): Tim Gives A Masterclass In “Gaslighting” As The First Commitment Ceremony Heats Up

In the battle of reality television, it was Australian Idol and Married at First Sight that went head to head last night. MAFS ultimately took out the top prize for the Nine Network with a total TV national reach of 3,063,000 and an average audience of 1,929,000.

The couples hit the hot seat last as they stepped into their first Commitment Ceremony with relationship expert John, and all eyes were on every tumultuous relationship between Katie and Tim.

Getting the experts up to speed on Tim’s actions, from their wedding night to his running away to Melbourne without a word.

Tim, however, said he wanted to work on building a spark as friends and expressed disappointment that she hadn’t reached out to him post-honeymoon.

Then, in what John described as “gaslighting 101”, Tim said: “I came here for love, not to do work”.

“When you feel that someone’s not there for you, that’s not a partner I want”.

“You deflected, you blamed her for everything, you said she broke your trust, you said that you were the most honest of the two of you and ultimately made her feel like she was going crazy,” John said.

Ultimately, the pair decide to part with Tim, fleeing the set for Melbourne for the final time.

“I know that I am strong, independent and somebody worthy of love,” Katie said as she prepared to depart the show.

For those craving a different kind of reality, it was I’m A Celeb that did the numbers for Ten with a total TV national reach of 1,161,000 and a national average of 551,000. Sadly, it wasn’t the podium finish she had hoped for as Olympic gold medallist, Shayna Jack, was the next celebrity to be voted out of the jungle.