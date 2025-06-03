NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (02/06/2025): LEGO Masters Pulls Reach But Are Audiences Sticking Around For The Geometric Eagles?

Aimee Edwards
In a big night on TV, it was a characteristically silly episode of LEGO Masters Grand Masters Of The Galaxy that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 2,041,000 – but less than half of them actually stuck around with an average reach of just 868,000.

Hamish Blake and judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught pulled a move they’ve “never, ever done before” when things quickly escalated from friendly competition to full-blown chaos.

The first team challenge saw contestants launching LEGO planes off a 10-metre-high tower, with five bonus points on offer for the longest flight. But when Team USA (with Aussie duo David and G) claimed their eagle-shaped plane would not just fly far, but land gracefully on its wheels, Blake was left in disbelief.

“You have absolutely no chance, whatsoever. It’s 10 metres up in the air!” scoffed Brickman. But just in case lightning struck, he promised another five points and said they could have his job if the impossible happened.

Not to be outdone, Hamish raised the stakes: “If it lands without breaking… Dave, you can have my job too.”

With a LEGO Bald Eagle in flight and two national treasures’ careers on the line, the tension was real.

Meanwhile, Team Finland and Team New Zealand weren’t clucking around with their massive Flying Chicken, which shockingly soared better than most.

Did the eagle stick the landing and dethrone Brickman and Hamish? Or did it plummet in a glorious burst of bricks? It’s that question that will do the numbers in the next episode!

