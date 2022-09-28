Tuesday TV Wrap: Zan Lowe’s Take 5 Gains Traction But Nine Grips The Night

The Block won entertainment last night, but Zan Row’s show on ABC also seems to be gaining traction.

Nine Network’s overall share was 30.2 per cent. Seven’s Network was 27.7 per cent. ABC Network was 17.5 per cent. The 10 Network was 16.5 per cent, and SBS grabbed 8.1 per cent.

Seven News pulled in 895,000 viewers. Nine News 842,000 viewers.

According to OzTam’s reporting, Nine’s night last night was very solid. The Block pulled in 752,000 viewers – I’m sick of the room reveals; I want more tears in Bunnings!

A Current Affair grabbed 716,000 viewers, and Hot Seat brought in 389,000 viewers. Plus Hundred with Andy Lee earned 379,000 viewers – I want Hamish on this show immediately.

Seven’s night was strong as well. The Chase pulled in 502,000 viewers. Home and Away grabbed 475,000 viewers, and Farmer Wants A Wife caught 517,000 viewers – I love that the big reveal is finding out the farms aren’t actually the farmers.

10’s The Project brought in 317,000 viewers – They always have the best people! Amazing Race brought in 326,00 viewers and Cheap Seats earned 301,000 viewers.

ABC’s night was strong, with ABC News earning 590,000. 7.30 bringing in 467,000 and Take 5 With Zan Row bringing in 344,000 – Keith Urban is a teary sweetheart.

At the same time, Old People’s Home For Teenagers managed 343,000 – My hippie Aunty will be offering live re-caps.