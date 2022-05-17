Tuesday TV Wrap: Travel Guides Nudges MasterChef For Top Entertainment Show Of The Night

Everything old was new again as the three free to airs wheeled out their tried and true programming last night.

Nine’s long-running Travel Guides triumphed in the entertainment category, posting 554,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

10’s even longer running MasterChef wasn’t far behind with 513,000, while Seven’s very long-running Big Brother was a distant third with just 379,000.

Nine won Tuesday with 28.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven nabbed second and 26.7 per cent. 10 had 19.3 per cent, the ABC did 16.6 per cent and SBS was again oh-so-close to posting double figures with 9.3 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news (938,000) was the most watched show of the night, followed by Nine’s 6pm bulletin with 863,000. ACA had a neat 600,000 and 7.30 posted 506,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (559,000) and Home And Away (499,000).

Nine also did well with Hot Seat (416,000), Tipping Point ( 289,000) and Mat Wright’s Wild Territory (289,000).

10’s shows to do well included The Project (397,000), The Cheap Seats (378,000) and 10 News First (296,000).