Tuesday TV Wrap: Ray Meagher’s This Is Your Life Books Seven The Night

The Block won entertainment last night, But, This Is Your Life starring Ray Meagher was a complete emotional affair and gave Seven the edge.

Watching the add for This is your life with Ray Meagher and Im crying already!! @LynneMcGranger @ripperriver — go crows (@squire_del) October 3, 2022

Seven Network’s overall share was 30.1 per cent. Nine’s Network was 29.6 per cent. The 10 Network was 17.5 per cent, ABC Network was 14.8 per cent. and SBS grabbed 8.1 per cent.

Seven News pulled in 883,000 viewers. Nine News 723,000 viewers.

According to OzTam’s reporting, Nine’s night last night was very solid. The Block pulled in 681,000 viewers – I’m ready for the auction.

A Current Affair grabbed 646,000 viewers, and Hot Seat brought in 320,000 viewers. Travel Guides pulled 404,000 viewers.

Seven’s night was strong as well. The Chase pulled in 437,000 viewers. Home and Away grabbed 494,000 viewers. Ray Meagher’s This Is Your Life pulled 595,000 viewers – a truly gorgeous episode.

10’s The Project brought in 329,000 viewers – Bickmore is leaving! Cheap Seats earned 332.000 viewers. Todd Sampson’s second part of Mirror Mirror pulled in 301,000 viewers – I am now very stressed about my social media usage but too addicted to stop!

ABC’s night was strong, with ABC News earning 544,000. 7.30 bringing in 417,000 and Take 5 With Zan Row bringing in 299,000