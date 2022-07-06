Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Sizzles But Nine Brings Home The Bacon

Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Sizzles But Nine Brings Home The Bacon
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s Ninja Warrior brought in 470,000 viewers last night – I’m eagerly awaiting for some celebrity offspring to appear this season.

But can anyone top the star power of Lisa Wilkinson’s son? Besides maybe Karl Stefanovic’s daughter?

Seven News hit 968,000 viewers while Nine News earned 938,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 719,000 viewers. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 555,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 475,000 viewers and Big Brother pulled in 322,000 viewers – could we do Chase x Big Brother crossover episode where people are stuck in one house endlessly playing trivia? Or is that just everyone’s family Christmas when it rains? 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 469,000 viewers.  

For 10, The Project pulled in 363,000 viewers. MasterChef brought in 587,000 viewers – All I want is for the contestants to have to make their best hangover cure and I will be the judge and tell them if it works. 

Cheap Seats brought in 387,000 viewers – all wholesome quality viewing. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 596,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 470,000 viewers. Meanwhile, ABC Of EV brought In 399,000 views – Ita should be happy with that. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.7 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 24.8 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 20.2 per cent. 

 Followed by ABC Network with 14.2 per cent of the share, while SBS had 10.1 per cent

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]