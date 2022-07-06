Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Sizzles But Nine Brings Home The Bacon

Nine’s Ninja Warrior brought in 470,000 viewers last night – I’m eagerly awaiting for some celebrity offspring to appear this season.

But can anyone top the star power of Lisa Wilkinson’s son? Besides maybe Karl Stefanovic’s daughter?

Seven News hit 968,000 viewers while Nine News earned 938,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 719,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 555,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 475,000 viewers and Big Brother pulled in 322,000 viewers – could we do Chase x Big Brother crossover episode where people are stuck in one house endlessly playing trivia? Or is that just everyone’s family Christmas when it rains?

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 469,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 363,000 viewers. MasterChef brought in 587,000 viewers – All I want is for the contestants to have to make their best hangover cure and I will be the judge and tell them if it works.

Cheap Seats brought in 387,000 viewers – all wholesome quality viewing.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 596,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 470,000 viewers. Meanwhile, ABC Of EV brought In 399,000 views – Ita should be happy with that.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.7 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 24.8 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 20.2 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 14.2 per cent of the share, while SBS had 10.1 per cent