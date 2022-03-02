Tuesday TV Wrap: MAFS Wins Entertainment With 889,000 Viewers, As Cheating Scandal Looms

Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 889,000 viewers – is everyone ready for the cheating scandal? I think it could be even more exciting than the period sex chat.

Seven News hit 1,049,000 viewers while Nine News earned 977,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 737,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always is not just an incredible woman but she always pulls the numbers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Home And Away grabbed 538,000 viewers – hopefully, Sam Frost returns soon, and perhaps her brother can even make an appearance!

The Chaser pulled in 434,000 viewers and SAS grabbed 422,000 eyeballs – I dunno what’s more stressful not knowing the answer to a trivia question or you know being a SAS soldier.

For Nine, The Hundred With Andy Lee snagged 445,000 viewers and Hot Seat earned 315,000 viewers! Both shows make me realise my University degree has taught me nothing.

For 10, The Project hit 360,000 viewers! Meanwhile, 10 News First earned 315,000 viewers and The Dog House grabbed 268,000 viewers – it also might be the cutest show on television!

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 737,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 550,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Outback Ringer grabbed 277,000 viewers. Out on top was the Nine Network with 33.2 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 26.3 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC Network with 17.8 per cent that. Followed by 10 Network with 14.4 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 8.3 per cent.