Tuesday TV Wrap: A Current Affair Continues To Beat The Competition Bringing In 668,000 Viewers

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 668,000 viewers – I expect Grimshaw will be receiving more than just a $20 bottle of wine as a Christmas bonus this year.

Seven News hit 997,000 viewers while Nine News earned 890,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 595,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 500,000 viewers and Big Brother pulled in 394,000 viewers – I’m ready for some romance!

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 291,000 viewers and Lego Masters earned 609,000 viewers – I can admit I’m not capable of being a Lego Master. Tipping Point also pulled in 290,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 391,000 viewers. MasterChef brought in 504,000 viewers and once I learn to cook, I will be the winner! I can confirm I’ll be great at the on-air crying part though.

Meanwhile, Cheap Seats grabs 360,000 viewers and was delightful!

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 621,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 491,000 viewers. Out on top was the Nine Network with 28.2 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 27.2 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 19.4 per cent. Followed by ABC Network with 15.8 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 9.3 per cent