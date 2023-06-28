Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven As The Chase Tops Entertainment

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
The Chase continues to top entertainment ratings. Last night it was once again the top-rated entertainment show of the day with a total of 569,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

In a win for Seven, Home and Away was the second most-watched entertainment show with a total of 482,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Network 10’s MasterChef  took the third spot with 452,000 metro viewers watching. Nine’s Hot Seat had 390,000 viewers and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 357,000 views.

Overall, Seven News won the night with 979,000 views. Nine news had 795,000 views and A Current Affair had 630,000 views.

Seven had a channel share of 28.0 per cent, followed by Nine with 24.8 per cent, Network 10 with 18.9 per cent, the ABC with 18.6 per cent and SBS with 9.7 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.8%28.0%18.9%18.6%9.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network979,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network923,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network795,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network772,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network630,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV598,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network569,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network482,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10452,000
107.30-EVABC TV431,000

TV Ratings

