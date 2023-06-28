Tuesday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven As The Chase Tops Entertainment

The Chase continues to top entertainment ratings. Last night it was once again the top-rated entertainment show of the day with a total of 569,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

In a win for Seven, Home and Away was the second most-watched entertainment show with a total of 482,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Network 10’s MasterChef took the third spot with 452,000 metro viewers watching. Nine’s Hot Seat had 390,000 viewers and Network 10’s The Cheap Seats had 357,000 views.

Overall, Seven News won the night with 979,000 views. Nine news had 795,000 views and A Current Affair had 630,000 views.

Seven had a channel share of 28.0 per cent, followed by Nine with 24.8 per cent, Network 10 with 18.9 per cent, the ABC with 18.6 per cent and SBS with 9.7 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.8% 28.0% 18.9% 18.6% 9.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 979,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 923,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 795,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 772,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 630,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 598,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 569,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 482,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 452,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 431,000