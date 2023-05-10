Tuesday TV Ratings: 7.4% More Aussies Sign Up To Watch The Budget

The number of metro viewers who watched the budget yesterday on ABC was up 7.4 per cent from last year, with 451,000 Aussie signing up to watch the treasurer’s speech.

This compared to 420,000 in 2022 and 413,000 in 2021. As to be expected the figures were not as high as 2020 when 518,000 metro viewers signed up to see what the treasurer’s strategy for Covid was.

One of the key changes to come out of the budget was a $3.5 billion Medicare reform which means millions of vulnerable Australians will receive better access to free GP visits.

In entertainment, Seven’s The Chase emerged as the winner with a total of 568,000 Australians signing up to watch. Seven’s agricultural dating show Farmer Wants A Wife was next on the list with 552,000 views.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 499,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 497,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 29.4 per cent, followed by Nine with 24.2 per cent, Network 10 with 18.7 per cent, the ABC with 18.2 per cent and SBS with 9.5 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.2% 29.4% 18.7% 18.2% 9.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 942,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 937,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 797,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 761,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 615,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 585,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 568,000 8 FARMER WANTS A WIFE – TUE Seven Network 552,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 499,000 10 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 497,000