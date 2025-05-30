Try Time Or Troll Time? The Best Online Banter From State Of Origin Game One

State of Origin Game One had it all, bone-rattling hits, stunning tries, and, naturally, an avalanche of online chaos. As the Maroons and Blues went head-to-head on the field, fans, brands, and even a few cheeky politicians lit up social media with memes, sledges, and commentary that was almost as brutal as the tackles.
From tongue-in-cheek tourism taunts to savage and slightly petty jabs, here’s B&T’s wrap of the best digital zingers that stole the show on Origin night.
NSW vs QLD Police Force
In the worst of times, they are there to help us; the rest of the time, they are there to squabble over footy on the internet.
Posting to Facebook the day of the game, the QLD Police Force said: “Maroons fans, we’ll be patrolling harder than Queensland’s defence tonight so don’t even think about driving after hitting the Milton mangoes”.
Triple M Brisbane
@triplembrisbane Alright Blues supporters, you’ve had your fun… #origin #stateoforigin #maroons #nrl #nrltiktok ♬ original sound – Triple M Brisbane
Canteen Vs Tuck Shop
View this post on Instagram
NSW Education even jumped on board, responding the the post with a simple: “CANTEEN FOREVER. Go the Blues”.
Triggering NSW Government to respond again “Alright, Education just dropped the big guns in the canteen vs tuck shop battle! 💥 The debate just got real — go the Blues! 💙”.
While QLD didn’t jump in on the canteen debate, it was far from quiet.
QLD Government
Premiers Join The Party
NSW Premier Chris Minns and QLD Premier David Crisafulli even jumped on board, placing the ultimate State of Origin bet.
Posting to Instagram this morning, with the security of one win already behind him, Minns declared the challenge to Crisafulli, that the losing Premier would need to film a tourism ad for the other’s state.
View this post on Instagram
“@david_crisafulli better start writing,” Minns said in the post.
Betoota Advocate plays the neutral observer
Remaining the ever-neutral observer and in true Betoota Advocate style, the parody news site has hit back at both sides.
Hitting the Maroons, the publication simply asked: Where has the phenomenon of the ‘Queensland Spirit ‘ vanished to?
View this post on Instagram
In another post, it hit the Blues, suggesting that our dreams of a sweep might be just a touch unreleastic.
View this post on Instagram