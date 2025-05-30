Try Time Or Troll Time? The Best Online Banter From State Of Origin Game One

State of Origin Game One had it all, bone-rattling hits, stunning tries, and, naturally, an avalanche of online chaos. As the Maroons and Blues went head-to-head on the field, fans, brands, and even a few cheeky politicians lit up social media with memes, sledges, and commentary that was almost as brutal as the tackles.

From tongue-in-cheek tourism taunts to savage and slightly petty jabs, here’s B&T’s wrap of the best digital zingers that stole the show on Origin night.

NSW vs QLD Police Force

In the worst of times, they are there to help us; the rest of the time, they are there to squabble over footy on the internet.

Posting to Facebook the day of the game, the QLD Police Force said: “Maroons fans, we’ll be patrolling harder than Queensland’s defence tonight so don’t even think about driving after hitting the Milton mangoes”.

"Cherry-Evans can't save us from traffic, so expect delays around Suncorp from 4pm. Get there safe, get home safe and let's show 'em the only thing the Blues can catch is public transport back to NSW. Unlike a NSW training session, we'll be watching".

In classic NSW Police Force fashion, the organisation didn’t say a word, until it could let the scoreboard say it for it. Only moments after securing the win, it hit back, sharing the original post with a simple three words: “Didn’t age well”.

Triple M Brisbane

During game one, Triple M Brisbane switched their call line to voicemail and played some of the not-so-sober messages left by disgruntled Queenslanders and Blues fans alike, live on air.

“He was just tackled in the air you baldy headed ewok,” one caller shouted, referring to referee Ashley Klein.

“Cleary’s got a chin like Buzz Lightyear,” another said. “QUEEENSLANDERR,” he then yelled in the traditional rallying cry- that perhaps didn’t age too well after the result of the game.

“I just wanna say, Latrell you still suck mate,” another said.

Canteen Vs Tuck Shop

The NSW Government made the battle just a little bit petty, posting a correction to all the expressions that Queenslanders have gotten wrong over the years.

“We say swimmers not togs. We say canteen not tuck shop, and we say GO THE BLUES,” the organisation posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Government (@nswgov) NSW Education even jumped on board, responding the the post with a simple: “CANTEEN FOREVER. Go the Blues”. Triggering NSW Government to respond again “Alright, Education just dropped the big guns in the canteen vs tuck shop battle! 💥 The debate just got real — go the Blues! 💙”. While QLD didn’t jump in on the canteen debate, it was far from quiet. QLD Government

QLD Government may not have jumped on board the petty canteen debate but it was most certainly not above being petty. Instead, it posted the various ways that fans could wear a NSW Jersey.

We’ll just leave these here…

Premiers Join The Party

NSW Premier Chris Minns and QLD Premier David Crisafulli even jumped on board, placing the ultimate State of Origin bet. Posting to Instagram this morning, with the security of one win already behind him, Minns declared the challenge to Crisafulli, that the losing Premier would need to film a tourism ad for the other’s state. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Minns (@chrisminnsmp) “@david_crisafulli better start writing,” Minns said in the post. Betoota Advocate plays the neutral observer Remaining the ever-neutral observer and in true Betoota Advocate style, the parody news site has hit back at both sides.

Hitting the Maroons, the publication simply asked: Where has the phenomenon of the ‘Queensland Spirit ‘ vanished to?

In another post, it hit the Blues, suggesting that our dreams of a sweep might be just a touch unreleastic.