Trout Creative Thinking Reels In Georgia Arnott As New Executive Creative Director

Trout Creative Thinking has appointed Georgia Arnott as executive creative director. She will work closely with Gavin Pitcher, founder and creative advisor, and Anthony Bologna, creative director.

Lead image: Trout Creative Thinking team.

“I’m thrilled to be making the move from Sydney to Melbourne, to work with an exceptional leadership team at Trout. The creative industry is changing so much, and companies who are evolving to do things differently are the ones to watch. Trout is definitely one to watch, and I’m stoked to be on board,” said Arnott.

Arnott founded Banjo Advertising alongside Andrew Varasdi and Ben Lyttle in 2009. She has driven success for clients AMP, Surf Life Saving, Nando’s, Bonds, Crown, Sheridan, Target, Purina, RSPCA, and Domino’s. Globally, she has worked on Lexus, United Airlines, Nestle, Levis, Sony, Coca-Cola and Guinness.

“This is an important hire, one that adds a brilliant dimension to our creative and design team. Georgia is a deep thinker, a brand builder, and a proven mentor who shapes teams who make great work. We are excited about the determination and passion she’ll bring to our business and our clients,” said Emily Pockley, general manager at Trout.

“I’m lucky enough to have worked closely with Gavin for the last 12 months, ahead of his move to an advisory role. Gav has built a team who emulate his great work ethic, his passion for the industry and the craft, and his gentle and calm approach to everything that leaves the agency. His shoes are big ones to fill, and it has taken some months to find the right fit,” said Pockley.

Reflecting on his transition into an advisory role after 30 years at the forefront, Gavin Pitcher acknowledged the bittersweet nature of stepping back. “It’s challenging due to the three decades I’ve invested leading our team and serving our clients. I’ve formed strong bonds with customers and always taken pride in our work. However, it’s also smooth because I have full confidence in the capable individuals now guiding Trout into its next phase”.